FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers record a sixth successive league win

Deeping Rangers ran out easy winners after an early shock for their sixth successive league win.

The Clarets found themselves 1-0 down on four minutes following a counter-attack.

Carlton Beardmore picked up the ball on halfway, averted the challenge of Luke Hunnings to advance and sent a crossfield ball to find Sam Burton in the box.

His run was ended by Richard Stainsby’s foul and Burton stepped to send the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot,

Rangers were rocked but fought to get a hold of the game as Dan Schiavi’s neat flick allowed Scott Mooney into a shooting position, only to be denied by the legs of Oadby keeper Adam Fletcher-Warrington.

The equaliser came on 17 minutes when Schiavi’s sublime outside pass with the outside of his foot through the heart of the Poachers defence was collected by Mooney who drove the ball across the goal into the far corner.

Scott Mooney struck twice before the break. Photos by Tim Wilson

Home skipper David Burton-Jones’ driving run from halfway saw him find Mooney whose chip was close to giving Rangers the lead except Poachers defender Lynas King got back to clear with inches to spare.

Deeping made the breakthrough on 28 minutes. Henry Dunn drove at the visitors, his ball towards Mooney was not dealt with by King to allow Mooney to collect and calmly slide the ball past Fletcher-Warrington for 2-1,

The home side were now dominant as Hunnings met Schiavi’s corner to head at Fletcher-Warrington and they increased their advantage on 33 minutes.

Dunn fed the ball to Scott Coupland and his clever touch released Schiavi in behind the Oadby defenders. A touch to round the keeper allowed him to roll the ball into an empty net.

A rare Poachers raid came as Burton’s swift break into the Deeping half allowed a pass to Jordan Pick whocut inside for a shot that had Stainsby down smartly to take.

Rangers stretched their lead on 43 minutes. An Oadby cross from the left was controlled under pressure by Tom Smith in his six-yard box, a turn and clearance sent Schiavi darting away down the left, a look up and pass saw Coupland free on the edge of the box whose touch allowed him to round the keeper and slide the ball home.

Before the crowd were settled for second half Deeping increased their advantage within 30 seconds of the restart as Oadby full-back Lewis McLean’s pass was missed by King to be punished by Coupland who placed the ball past Fletcher-Warrington from the edge of the box.

Substitute Jason Kilbride chased a long ball with his touch beating the keeper and bar but he did increase the home tally on 62 minutes.

Schiavi fed Coupland whose touch found Kilbride and his shot was partially blocked by King, only for the ball to loop over the stranded Fletcher-Warrington into the empty net.

With Deeping well in control they had the opportunity to give youngster Max Fisher his debut for some time as home custodian.

Deeping were not finished yet and further goals came on 87 and 89 minutes.

Jonny Clay met Schiavi’s corner to head home to make it seven and substitute Will Bird netted the eighth after Coupland beat the offside trap, got to the goal line to pull back for Bird to tap home.

In the end the early scare was long forgotten as the Clarets added another win to the sequence.

Deeping: Stainsby (sub Fisher 79 mins), Flack, Smith, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Clay, Coulson, Dunn (sub Kilbride 57 mins), Mooney (sub Bird 70 mins), Coupland, Schiavi. Sub not used: Marsden.