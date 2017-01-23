FOOTBALL: Delight for boss as Deeping Rangers extend unbeaten home league run

Deeping Rangers extended this season’s unbeaten home league record to regain second spot.

The Clarets moved above Eynesbury Rovers – whose home game with Holbeach United was frozen off – thanks to victory over Cogenhoe United at the Haydon Whitham Stadium on Saturday.

Sean McBride’s own-goal put Deeping ahead on 18 minutes as he diverted Scott Mooney’s 18th-minute cross.

Jason Kilbride converted Tom Waumsley’s pass with eight minutes left as Deeping recorded their 12th win in 15 home games in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

They remain eight points behind Peterborough Sports who have two matches in hand as well.

Boss Michael Goode said: “We started the game really well and it was a massive boost to welcome back Dan Schiavi from his trip to America.

Skipper David Burton-Jones makes a strong challenge

“He gave us an extra spark which maybe we have been missing early in matches.

“Although we have won games, the first 25 minutes on Saturday was probably the best start we’ve had in the last few weeks.

“We had good opportunities and their keeper made a series of saves all afternoon.

“Mooney’s cross-shot was deflected inside the near post and I thought we deserved to be 1-0 up.

“We kept probing but, after three successive wins, credit to Cogenhoe who had a spell of pressure without clear-cut chances.

“Mooney missed a chance just before half-time which would have settled us down.

“In the second half, they had a few set-pieces but I thought we defended well.

“We brought on Waumsley who gave us a bit more energy up front and he set up Kilbride for a shot just inside the box into the bottom corner.

“We could have scored more goals but I was satisfied at 2-0.”

Jack Cotton made his first appearance in more than a year after suffering a broken toe.

Danny Bircham returned in goal as Richard Stainsby was unavailable.

Mooney starts a two-match suspension on Saturday when Deeping head to Goode’s former club Peterborough Northern Star.

Charlie Coulson should be fully fit following a knee injury.

Goode added: “Northern Star are an improved side, even though they haven’t managed too many wins.

“They have drawn games and only lost by the odd goal so we certainly won’t be taking them lightly.

“They work hard for their manager Rafa Mazzarella who gets them organised.

“We will have to be at our best to get something out of this game but we are back to having a full-strength squad.”