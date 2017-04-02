FOOTBALL: Double delight again for Deeping Rangers duo

“Almost faultless” – that was the verdict of Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode after their fourth successive win.

The Clarets claimed an eight-day double over Rothwell Corinthians to strengthen their grip on second spot in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

Following last weekend’s 6-0 home win, Tom Waumsley and Scott Coupland again struck twice each in Northamptonshire.

Waumsley headed home Dan Schiavi’s free-kick and then made it 2-0 before half-time.

Top scorer Coupland converted a couple of spot-kicks in the second period.

Goode said: “Rothwell are not an easy team to beat as they are quite robust on their own pitch.

Tom Waumsley

“We were almost faultless in both games against them.

“We haven’t conceded one goal, Richard Stainsby didn’t have many shots to save and we scored 10 times.

“So I can’t fault the effort or quality at both ends of the pitch – taking the momentum from our wins against Eynesbury Rovers and Sileby Rangers.

“Now we just need to keep this going until the end of the season.

“If we work as hard as the opposition and maintain our focus at the back, we know we will get chances so it’s just a case of whether we can stick them away.

“Coupland simply can’t stop scoring, Waumsley has added goals and we were able to bring Scott Mooney off the bench.

“Our captain David Burton-Jones was suspended but we brought in Henry Dunn which shows the strength of our squad.”

Deeping face Wisbech St Mary in the Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final on Tuesday night at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

The winners will meet Peterborough Sports at Yaxley on Tuesday, May 2.

Burton-Jones is available to give a full-strength squad for Goode to select from.

He added: “We’ll approach it like any other game and we want to reach a second cup final.

“Everything is geared to this game and then we can relax with next Saturday off.”