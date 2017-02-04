FOOTBALL: Easy does it for Deeping Rangers boss

Keeping it simple made a big difference during Deeping Rangers’ fourth successive win, according to manager Michael Goode.

They struck six times in the second half following Charlie Coulson’s double against Huntingdon Town on Saturday.

Goode admitted: “The most important thing was getting three points.

“We achieved that goal and 8-0 is a good scoreline.

“But I don’t think that we played particularly well on that surface against a team who set up with a shape which we are not used to facing.

“They worked hard in the first half without having the end quality.

Charlie Coulson puts Deeping in front at home to Huntingdon

“We scored an early goal and then over-complicated everything with too many touches, flicks and back-heels.

“We had to stick to simple football. In the second half we did that much better.

“I was very pleased that we were pretty clinical and all eight goals were good finishes into the corners rather than being a goalkeeping mistake.

“Tom Waumsley has got a goal in back-to-back games, Jason Kilbride has three in three, Dan Schiavi is back and full of confidence and Coulson got 90 minutes under his belt after injury.

“We’ve done all of that without two players who have scored 61 goals this season.

“Scott Coupland and Scott Mooney will be back on Tuesday night against Boston Town in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy semi-final, although Waumsley is cup-tied.

“We are desperate to get through because we missed a real opportunity when we lost the quarter-final at home to Boston last season.

“It’s a tough game but we’d back ourselves at home.”