FOOTBALL: ‘Everyone should feel proud’ says Bourne Town boss

A positive performance left Bourne Town boss Jimmy McDonnell feeling proud of his young team.

The Wakes pushed Division One leaders Daventry Town all the way but conceded twice in the final 15 minutes.

McDonnell said: “We tried to work on a few things last week in training and look at what we could do.

“We knew Daventry would be under pressure as they had everything to lose.

“So we thought we would go very attack-minded with the emphasis on getting forward at every opportunity.

“It was a joy to watch two teams playing like that from end to end.

Action from Abbey Lawn

“The biggest compliment is that Daventry apologised when they went 1-0 up because there had been nothing between us.

“If somebody walked into the ground and knew nothing about the teams, they would not have known who was pushing for the league title.

“We have lacked that little bit of consistency this season which is why we are 15th.

“We had two great chances to take the lead when George Couzens hit the outside of the post and Craig Rook forced the keeper into a save.

Daventry double the advantage

“Daventry showed a bit of quality to go 1-0 up and, when we were still feeling a little bit disappointed, they scored the second goal.

“But I told our lads that they should be very proud over how they performed against the best team in our league over both games this season.

“I was proud to be involved with that group as everybody put in a real shift.

“Everyone at the club should be very proud and I just hope the people of Bourne realise what we are trying to do.

Daventry break the deadlock

“These lads don’t get paid. They put in £1 to wash the kit and they are committed to their local club.

“I didn’t want to see them after the game with their heads down.

“Over two games, we must have given the biggest scare to Daventry this season.

“Our lads backed each other up and showed togetherness.”

Bourne will complete their programme at Raunds Town on Tuesday night and against Blackstones at Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

The derby date has been brought forward from Easter Monday as both clubs were without a game this weekend.

Wakes manager Jimmy McDonnell, assistant Omar Joof and coach Matt Evans

McDonnell said: “We had a chat and it’s common sense to finish earlier so everyone can take a break.

“Hopefully all our fans will stay behind so we can thank them for their support.”