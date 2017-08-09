FOOTBALL: ‘Everything came together - we’ve set those standards now’

Michael Goode felt “it all came together” for Deeping Rangers on the opening night of the league season.

The manager was delighted to see the Clarets answer his pre-match demand for more consistency.

Last weekend, they made progress in the Emirates FA Cup – but only after a tense finish at 3-2 having looked more comfortable with a two-goal half-time lead away to Peterborough Northern Star.

Goode was happier on Tuesday night as Deeping’s display kept them in control against Wisbech Town.

He said: “After all the stuff we did in pre-season – playing well but having problems with inconsistency – I thought it all came together.

“We were tight at the back as both centre-halves were excellent and the full-backs gave nothing away.

Scott Coupland is congratulated

“We looked solid and very accomplished with David Burton-Jones giving us that protection in front of the back four.

“Charlie Coulson, Scott Coupland and Dan Schiavi never stopped running.

“In the first 15 minutes, it seemed neither team really wanted to take the advantage as we would have settled for a point each.

“But then we got into our stride and created chances. So we needed to score at that stage.

As the game went on, we got better and still looked strong after 90 minutes when they were tired. Michael Goode

“Coupland would admit that he was a little bit off his best form in pre-season but he showed the sharpness when it mattered and he buried the chance with a great finish.

“Wisbech couldn’t handle Scott Mooney up front and we knew they would have to play longer balls when we scored a second goal.

“We had little periods of 15 to 20 passes which came to nothing but we made them look pretty ordinary on the night.

“As the game went on, we got better and still looked strong after 90 minutes when they were tired.

“It’s pleasing to see everything come together within the space of 75 minutes. We’ve set those standards now.”

Schiavi is unavailable for the next two weeks, giving an opportunity for Brad Hockin and Luke Avis, while Luke Hunnings will replace Jonny Clay for Saturday’s trip to Whitworth.