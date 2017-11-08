FOOTBALL: ‘Everything went right’ says Deeping Rangers boss

Have your say

Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode felt “everything came together” to extend their 100 per cent home league run.

Goals by Scott Coupland, Henry Dunn and Scott Mooney secured a 3-0 victory over Boston Town on Tuesday night - lifting the Clarets into third place in the table.

Goode said: “It felt like everything went right, just like many times last season.

“We looked really sharp going forward when we passed the ball and the first goal was an instinctive bit of quality.

“At the back, we were solid and Richard Stainsby made a top-class save at 1-0.

“When we were wobbling for a couple of minutes, we stayed strong and then hit Boston on the counter-attack with incisive play.

“Dunn’s goal was a great strike and Mooney killed it off with a brilliant finish.

“I felt everything came together on the night.

“Boston are a tough side. We thought it was a good point at their place and we’re happy to take four points against them.”

The opening goal was Coupland’s 100th for Deeping in his 130th appearance.

Goode added: “It was a trademark goal and I thought he was excellent in terms of his passing and touches.

“People will say he scores two or three in games where we find it easier by winning 4-0 or 5-0.

“But we know he has scored a lot of important goals at important times. That’s why we play the way we do when he makes a contribution,”