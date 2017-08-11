FOOTBALL: Extra time for Bourne Town to prepare

Have your say

Joint manager Phil Gadsby expects another tough test for Bourne Town on Saturday.

They head to Potton United who came sixth in Division One last season, just ahead of Raunds Town who beat Bourne 2-1 when the groundhop weekend came to Abbey Lawn at the end of July.

Gadsby said: “It should be another tough game as Potton are always a strong side.

“They have got a nice pitch and a pretty similar set-up so we should be able to get the ball down and pass it.

“We trained twice last week and we’ll get together tonight and Thursday.

“Some of the lads played for the reserves on Saturday to get extra game time.

“The message was clear that it’s not a punishment as we are still training like this is pre-season with a lot of fitness work.

“We’ve got an extra week to work on a few things and the lads have bought into that.

“We’ve had good sessions and the squad is taking shape.

“We won’t be feeling too down-hearted about losing the first game as I would be hugely surprised if Raunds don’t challenge at the top of the table.

“We put in a good shift and we should be full of confidence for next weekend.”