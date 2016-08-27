FOOTBALL: Feelgood factor for Bourne Town

Bourne Town boss Jimmy McDonnell was happy to share the celebrations and credit after their first home win of the season.

The Wakes came from behind thanks to second-half goals from captain Dan Smith and top scorer Zak Munton.

Having collected a single point from three previous games at Abbey Lawn, they got a maximum haul against Irchester United on Saturday afternoon in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

McDonnell said: “It feels very good, to be honest.

“But I’ve had my go and enjoyed it so I want to give credit to all the lads.

“They deserved it because we got 100 per cent from every single one of them and I really couldn’t have asked for any more.

First-half action at Abbey Lawn on Saturday

“It wasn’t just a battle – we played our way and scored good goals against a decent side who wouldn’t surprise me if they finished around the top end of the table.

“Our lads have quality and hopefully they will believe in themselves.

“I can’t fault anyone and it’s a squad game now where everyone will be involved.

“We’ve got local lads and it means a lot to me as well.

We’re a proper little family club without any big finances but credit to those who put all the effort in. Jimmy McDonnell

“On Saturday we could go all home happy but we’ve got that togetherness as a club.

“Those lads can go on to play at a higher level but they will only leave if it’s the right move.

“It’s a good day all round for everyone – and it’s not just about the players. We’ve got committee members who are working hard around the ground at 8am.

“We won’t get carried away by one result and we’ve got a tough cup game at home to Yaxley on Tuesday night.

“I didn’t want to be one of those managers who kept saying after 10, 12 or 14 games that we would turn the corner and get another win.

“At some point you have got to do it and there are fine margins which all add up.

“We all like to win but I’d give credit to everyone in the UCL because we don’t do it for the money. We could play for a village side for nothing and just give it 70 per cent.

“I wanted to come back on board because certain things have not been right for a long time but now everyone here is working together.

“We’re a proper little family club without any big finances but credit to those who put all the effort in.”