FOOTBALL: First league win for Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers recorded their first league win of the season with a four-goal haul at Ratby Lane.

A downpour prior to the start made for greasy conditions but both sides adapted to the conditions throughout that saw more very heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

A long clearance from the Deeping defence saw home defender Sam Wilson head on into the path of Scott Coupland who found Scott Mooney but his shot was tipped over by Mickey Turner.

Dan Schiavi won the ball, advanced into the Kirby half and his pass found Charlie Coulson to feed Mooney who was tackled by Will Cheshire as he was about to shoot. Schiavi then chased a ball to get in the home box where Wilson’s challenge was just about legal to clear the threat.

Kirby Muxloe’s Tyler Love sent a deep cross into the Rangers box that keeper Richard Stainsby collected just before Jordan Lever arrived.

Lever cut inside and shot from range that Stainsby saved well while Josh Burniston collected in his half and advanced to the Rangers goalline to see his cross eventually cleared.

Schiavi’s free-kick was met by Mooney but his header went the wrong side of the bar.

Deeping were denied as Schiavi, Coulson, Henry Dunn and Coupland - with slick passing and movement - freed Mooney who slid his shot inside the far post, only to see the assistant’s flag raised for offside.

Poor Rangers play allowed Lever to collect the ball and shoot from the edge of the area – his shot across the face of the goal missed the far post.

It was the visitors who broke the deadlock on 40 minutes. Dunn advanced from halfway to the edge of the home box, his touch found the advanced Tom Smith whose shot was spilled by Turner where Coupland pounced to prod the ball past him into the net.

Kirby responded as Will Cheshire got in behind the Deeping defence only to cross for Stainsby to claim while Love’s deep cross found Lever at the far post but his header was soft and into the hands of the keeper.

The half finished with Rangers close to doubling their advantage, Coupland found Schiavi free in the home box to shoot and bring a good save from Turner at the foot of his post.

The rain was heavier for the start of the second half as Rangers started brightly looking to increase their lead, Coulson saw his shot on the turn bounce in front of Turner but skid wide of the post

They were soon celebrating a second goal on 48 minutes – Schiavi’s free-kick was cleared back out to him with his second attempt flying to the far post where Coupland was on hand to half volley past the dive of Turner.

Rangers were well in control and increased the lead on 56 minutes. Schiavi’s corner was driven to the far post where Callum Madigan saw his volley go through the defenders on the line to hit the net.

Madigan was then in action at the other end as Dan Agar seemed to have got the better of him in the box but the defender recovered with a good tackle to halt the threat.

Deeping’s Smith sent in a cross that Mooney headed past the far post.

Kirby got a consolation on 73 minutes – Cheshire drove a pass to the near post where Agar collected and shot past Stainsby at the second attempt – at the same time a streak of lightning took out the floodlights (the referee continued play until they came back into action).

Rangers were not to be outdone and they restored their three-goal advantage on 77 minutes. Mooney chased a long ball in the home box and rounded the challenge of Turner to shoot inside the far post.

Deeping: Stainsby, Flack, Smith, Avis, Hunnings, Madigan, Dunn, Coulson, Mooney, Coupland (sub Bird 70 mins), Schiavi (sub Vieira 70 mins). Sub not used: Mann.

Deeping are at home to Gresley on Saturday in the Emirates FA Cup – six years after the Derbyshire club won 2-0 at Outgang Road in the extra preliminary round.