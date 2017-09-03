FOOTBALL: Five-star display by Bourne Town

Bourne Town’s efforts were fully rewarded again with a big away win.

Adam Rothery (2), Eddie McDonald, Robbie Pearce and Jezz Goldson-Williams were on target.

The Wakes went behind after 90 seconds but hit back in style.

Joint manager Jimmy McDonnell said: “We know Olney Town are a good side but we tore them apart.

“We reacted well to the first goal and sometimes you have to earn the right to be in a game.

“We weathered the storm, had a couple of half chances and got the equaliser from good work by Jack Corby.

“Rothery added his second and we were good value for the lead. All of a sudden we were frustrating them.

“I thought we played some very good football at home to Harrowby United last week.

“The confidence is running through the players and for the first time, all 11 did very well.

“You need to do it week in, week out because you can’t carry passengers.

“It’s a good result and we can go into the FA Vase game next weekend under no pressure.

“It’s a nice day for the club to show what we are trying to do.

“Hopefully we can put in a good performance at home to Harborough Town and take it into the league games.

“Everyone gave 100 per cent on Saturday and made the right choices so we got what we deserved.

“The performance was very pleasing. Now we need to back it up again.”