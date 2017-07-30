FOOTBALL: ‘For both goals we were naive defensively’

Have your say

Bourne Town will learn from mistakes in their opening-day defeat, according to joint managers Jimmy McDonnell and Phil Gadsby.

The Wakes were beaten by Raunds Town at Abbey Lawn on Saturday night as Josh Russell’s stoppage-time spot-kick came too late to rescue a point.

McDonnell said: “It was an even game which basically came down to the team that took their chances.

“For both goals we were naive defensively.

“Sometimes you have to go route one instead of passing it all the time.

“We are all disappointed. The committee have worked wonders in the pre-season in terms of our facilities.

Raunds Town celebrate the second goal

“We couldn’t get a result to reward them and we don’t want to go down the same road as last season when only four teams finished below us.

“We have to learn from our mistakes.

“We’ll look at this game as a pre-season fixture and we’re back in training this week.

“Three or four players who need games will probably go woth the reserves.

We had a spell in the second half for 20 minutes when we looked like we could force an equaliser. Phil Gadsby

“We have a great group who will work hard and play good football.

“We need to find the right balance and as a squad we’ll stick together to make sure we have a good season.”

Gadsby added: “It was hard because a few players were missing.

“But we had a spell in the second half for 20 minutes when we looked like we could force an equaliser.

“There were a lot of honest displays out there and we got the goal that we deserved for our work-rate.

“We’re a young team and to be honest, we don’t really want two weeks off until the next league game.

“We have probably played a team who will be up there at the end of the season.

“It would be no surprise if Raunds finish in the top six.”