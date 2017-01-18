FOOTBALL: Great Scotts seal semi-final spot for Deeping Rangers

Prolific pair Scott Coupland and Scott Mooney were on the scoresheet again at Deeping Rangers on Tuesday night.

Coupland put the Clarets ahead early in the second half and Mooney made it 2-0 against Netherton United on 73 minutes.

Victory means Deeping will be at home to Wisbech St Mary in the Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final.

Rangers face Cogenhoe United at the Haydon Whitham Stadium on Saturday in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 3 Rugby 0, Market Drayton 3 Witton 2, Newcastle 3 Chasetown 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 4 Sileby 2.

Knockout Cup quarter-final: Yaxley 6 Oadby 0 (Yaxley at home to Olney).

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Quarter-final: Deeping 2 Netherton 0 (Deeping at home to Wisbech St Mary).