FOOTBALL: Joint manager happy with clean sheet

Have your say

Phil Gadsby felt Bourne Town should have got three points at Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

The Wakes drew a blank with Melton Town to remain in the bottom half of the table.

Joint manager Gadsby said: “I thought we were a little bit unlucky but keeping a clean sheet was a positive because we had been conceding too many goals.

“We were lacking a bit going forward.

“Jezz Goldson-Williams hit the post when he might have put the chance away on another day.

“They only had a couple of half chances and overall we did enough to win the game.

Although we felt a little bit disappointed on Saturday, you also have to put it into perspective. Phil Gadsby

“It was important to make sure we didn’t lose again after the midweek defeat away to Harrowby United.

“Although we felt a little bit disappointed on Saturday, you also have to put it into perspective.”

Bourne held a collection in aid of defender Aaron Jesson who suffered a career-ending injury at Harrowby.

The 37-year-old centre-back had an operation at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital to have his leg plated and metal rod fitted permanently.

Gadsby added: “It shows how much this is a family club where we look after each other.

“It’s good to see him on the mend and the support was fantastic.”

Bourne are back in action on Tuesday night at home to Ely City in the Hinchingbrooke Cup.

But the main focus will be on Saturday’s trip to bottom-of-the-table Stewarts & Lloyds who have failed to pick up a point from 18 games.

Gadsby admitted: “This is a chance to bring in a few lads who need minutes on the pitch but we are still looking to make progress. We need to make sure we don’t pick up any more injuries.”