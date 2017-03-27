FOOTBALL: Joy of six for Deeping Rangers

Five goals in the second half brought a third successive win for Deeping Rangers.

Scott Coupland and Tom Waumsley both hit doubles, Dan Schiavi was on target and a stoppage-time own-goal completed the tally.

The first half rarely gave anything other than tepid fayre for the spectators but it did see Rangers make the decisive breakthrough as the interval approached.

Rare good play saw Charlie Coulson’s clearance find Waumsley whose neat touch set Jason Kilbride free to pick out David Burton-Jones. The skipper in turn played in Coupland but his shot was weak and an easy take for Martyn Thorpe.

A long ball from Rothwell Corinthians’ defence was misjudged by Jonny Clay to allow Djedje Gomes freedom but the defender recovered and with the help of Luke Hunnings, the threat was nullified.

Schiavi’s free-kick was met by Waumsley, his touch only finding the keeper.

Scott Coupland thanks David Burton-Jones for an assist

Another Corinthians attack saw Kalon Peniasko free down the right and his cross was partly cleared where Jordan Henson blasted goalwards, only to hit the massed ranks of defenders.

A quick Rangers free-kick saw Coupland free and his pull-back was met by Hunnings with the shot skied over the bar.

Rangers went ahead when Burton-Jones’ deft flick played in Coupland behind the back line and he duly slid the ball between Thorpe and the post into the corner of the net.

Three minutes into the second half, the advantage was doubled.

Dan Schiavi wins an aerial battle

Kilbride was set free wide, his pull-back was dummied by Coupland where Schiavi arrived to drive the ball home from 15 yards.

Deeping were dominating as Coupland was freed into the box to see Thorpe smartly down to nick the ball away.

The Clarets increased the lead on 61 minutes as Tom Smith’s deep cross bounced up where Waumsley got his head to the ball and it looped over Thorpe into the net.

Another goal came when Waumsley flicked on to release Kilbride whose pass found Coupland to apply the finishing touch past the helpless Thorpe.

It was 5-0 just three minutes later when Kilbride’s cross was met by Coupland and his shot ricocheted off a defender to Waumsley whose shot on the turn flew into the net.

A rare Rothwell attack saw Lewis O’Dell run at the home defence and he fed Henson whose cross only found home keeper Richard Stainsby.

With the last minute on the clock Rangers added another. Kilbride slung in a cross where the unfortunate Henson’s attempted clearance only found his own net.

The teams meet again next Saturday in a quick return.

DEEPING RANGERS

Stainsby, Flack, Smith, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Clay, Kilbride (sub N Zalejski 89 mins), Coulson (sub Dunn 58 mins), T Waumsley (sub D Zalejski 89 mins), Coupland, Schiavi. Sub not used: Marsden, S Waumsley.

ROTHWELL CORINTHIANS

Thorpe, Peniasko, Campion, Johnson (sub Ginns 79 mins), Cooper, Phillips, Henson, McInally, Gomes, O’Dell, Wright (sub Scarratt 79 mins). Sub not used: Plowright.

REFEREE

David Avison.

GOALS

Coupland (44 mins, 1-0); Schiavi (48 mins, 2-0); T Waumsley (61 mins, 3-0); Coupland (68 mins, 4-0); T Waumsley (71 mins, 5-0); Henson og (90 mins, 6-0).

ATTENDANCE

102

SPONSORS

Match – Acrabuild. Ball – Austin Goldsmith.

WHO’S NEXT

Rothwell Corinthians (A) – Saturday.