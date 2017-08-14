FOOTBALL: Mistakes lead to heavy defeat

Bourne Town joint manager Jimmy McDonnell called for a response after feeling ‘let down’ by his players.

He questioned the Wakes squad’s commitment after a heavy defeat to Potton United.

McDonnell said: “We had trained twice last week and the 16-man squad looked strong on paper. We didn’t see any signs of this coming.

“We started the game well with a couple of great chances before we conceded.

“At half-time, we felt that we could use the ball better, get into good areas and get closer to Josh Russell up front.

“We were the better side for 10 minutes until they broke away and scored. Then it was mistake after mistake – all five goals were individual errors.

We won’t hit the panic button now. For the first time, though, I honestly felt let down and I need to see an improvement soon. Jimmy McDonnell

“Potton’s management told us there was never a five-goal difference.

“But we don’t want to be stuck in the same position as last season where we get these comments yet keep losing.

“We won’t hit the panic button now. For the first time, though, I honestly felt let down and I need to see an improvement soon.

“I never put in that kind of performance for any manager when I was playing.

“You have to always put in 100 per cent effort. Those are the basics you learn when you are under-14 or under-15.

“Some of the players need to take a serious look at themselves.

“I’m not worried about the result on Wednesday at Pinchbeck United even if we lose 6-0.

“We’ve got to see something from the players. They have to show they want to play for the club.

“It’s a tough start and we don’t want to let other teams get too far ahead of us.

“Games are coming thick and fast now. It’s all about the right mentality.

“We have a full squad but until we get it right, we’ll keep chopping and changing.

“To be honest, we probably don’t know our best XI yet. We need as many people as we can to play at eight out of 10.”

Bourne have been drawn away to Sleaford Town in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy first round. The tie is scheduled to be played by October 15.