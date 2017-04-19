FOOTBALL: No rewards for second-half display

Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode was left disappointed as he called for another response ahead of their second cup final.

A positive second-half performance failed to produce an equaliser against Cleethorpes Town in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final on Wednesday night.

But the Clarets can claim some silverware at the end of the season as they take on Peterborough Sports in the Hinchingbrooke Cup final next month.

Goode said: “With the number of goals we’ve got and how clinical we’ve been, it’s disappointing not to score.

“In the first half, I thought they dominated us for quite long periods and we took a while to get into our stride.

“We looked a little bit nervous on the ball and our decision making wasn’t quite right.

If we had scored, I felt we would have gone on to win it because they had lost their rhythm and shape. Michael Goode

“It was a deflected goal when Richard Stainsby had the shot covered and I don’t think he’s had that much to do all night.

“We had a great opportunity to equalise and we matched them for chances in the first half.

“We told the lads at half-time to leave nothing out there.

“We kept the ball better and we were brilliant defensively as a unit.

“We worked hard to make sure they didn’t have any chances but we’ve had five or six good half chances.

“On another day, we would have won 2-1 or 3-1.

“We talked about not giving them too much respect but in the first half, we couldn’t put together three or four passes other than maybe one passage of play.

“The second-half response merited a goal. If we had scored, I felt we would have gone on to win it because they had lost their rhythm and shape.

“We’ve got another cup final to come so we have to make sure our league form is good going into that game against Peterborough Sports.

“We will need to show the intensity and quality which we had in the second half.

“We gave everything we possibly could and we had opportunities.”