FOOTBALL: ‘Our best performance for 12 months’

A fifth successive win for Deeping Rangers came from “a complete performance” according to boss Michael Goode.

They ended Harborough Town’s nine-match unbeaten run in real style at the Haydon Whitham Stadium with goals from Scott Coupland (2), Henry Dunn, Charlie Coulson and Will Bird on Saturday.

Goode called it their “best performance for 12 months” – but then refused to look beyond the rest of October’s fixture list.

He said: “If there is a complete performance then that was it from start to finish.

“Our intensity has been really good in the last few games but never for the full 90 minutes.

“We had high intensity, work-rate, pressing the ball, hunger to win it back and a good tempo.

All smiles for Deeping Rangers on Saturday

“In the attacking third, we know we’ve got quality and we made that count. Even when we didn’t score, we still put pressure on them.

“At the other end, we also defended well as both centre-halves were outstanding and the full-backs were very good too.

“Everyone put in a good performance and you know the opposition have got more problems when you can bring on Coulson and Jason Kilbride at 3-0.

“Harborough had won eight and drawn one so this was one of those games when we knew we had to be right on it.

“In the previous four wins we hadn’t played as well as we can do. We knew one day it would all come together like that.

“We played some lovely one-touch football and they couldn’t live with our movement.

“However, we’re not going to look too far ahead and get over-confident.

“It suits us being mid-table and letting everybody else get on with it.

“We know we’ve got some work to do in the Knockout Cup at Wisbech Town on Tuesday night as we lost 3-1 there in August.

“After next weekend, we’ve got three successive home games but we won’t be getting carried away.”