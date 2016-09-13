FOOTBALL: Penalty shoot-out defeat for Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers were knocked out of the Buildbase FA Vase in a sudden-death penalty shoot-out.

Substitutes Luke Avis, Jason Kilbride and Will Bird all missed from the spot following a 3-3 draw with Walsham-le-Willows who now face a trip to Boston Town a week on Saturday.

Deeping led 2-0 at half-time but Craig Nurse’s hat-trick put the Suffolk side in front before Scott Coupland’s second goal sent the game into extra-time.

Charlie Coulson - who had an effort from the halfway line cleared off the goal-line by captain Matt Morton - broke the deadlock on 32 minutes via a deflection off Nathan Clarke who was initially credited with an own-goal.

On the stroke of half-time Coupland doubled the advantage from Henry Dunn’s through-ball.

However, Nurse pulled one back and then a long-range effort made it 2-2.

Nurse’s spot-kick was soon followed by another penalty from Coupland to put the teams back on level terms, having shared four goals on Saturday.

After extra-time again produced no goals, Coupland converted from 12 yards to start the shoot-out and Walsham missed their first kick, hitting the bar.

Skipper David Burton-Jones made it 2-0 but Avis missed at 2-1 and then Richard Stainsby saved to keep Rangers in front.

Kilbride hit the post, allowing Walsham to level at 2-2 after four penalties each.

Vice-captain Dan Flack scored for Rangers and Walsham netted to force sudden-death.

Dan Schiavi made it 4-3 but Walsham scored, Bird blasted over and the visitors finally won it.

Deeping: Stainsby; Flack, Clay, Hunnings, Smith; Burton-Jones; Dunn (sub Kilbride), Coulson (sub Bird), Schiavi; Mooney (sub Avis), Coupland.

BUILDBASE FA VASE

First qualifying round replay: Deeping 3 Walsham-le-Willows 3 (aet, 90 mins 3-3, Walsham-le-Willows won 5-4 on pens; Walsham-le-Willows away to Boston).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup preliminary round: Irchester 4 Burton Park Wanderers 0 (Irchester at home to Oadby).

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 1 Newport Pagnell 2, Desborough 1 Harborough 1, Eynesbury 3 Peterborough Northern Star 0, Kirby Muxloe 2 ON Chenecks 0, Leicester Nirvana 3 Harrowby 0, Sileby 2 Rothwell Corinthians 2.

Division One: Raunds 3 Potton 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Melton 0, Thrapston 1 Olney 1.