FOOTBALL: Promotion plans for Deeping Rangers

Leigh Porter has joined Deeping Rangers as general manager.

He previously worked at Peterborough United when they went from League Two to the Championship.

Deeping made the new appointment last night as they look to develop on and off the pitch.

Chairman Paul Smith said: “Leigh offers an enormous amount of experience of working within professional football.

“The enthusiasm he has for the club brings a new zest to Deeping and we are confident that he will be able to unlock the potential of the club.

“In this new role for the club, he has an open remit and will be able to explore any avenue and cover all aspects of the club where improvements and opportunities can be made.

“Leigh will join and work with the existing committee. By making this appointment, the whole committee is genuinely excited about the possibilities for all areas of the club’s development.”

Porter added: “I am excited about what the future holds for Deeping Rangers and being part of the team that will make this happen.

“We will be getting to work straight away by delivering a sustainable commercial plan, improving the stadium and training facilities in time for the start of next season to enable us to apply for promotion.

“Part of the attraction of joining the club more directly was that the Deepings and football at every level is integral to every decision made by the club.

“More than ever we need the help of everyone involved with the club and the local business community to realise our potential.

“It’s a special club – we will find our new level and enjoy the journey getting there.”

If you would like to help or support the club in any way, e-mail deepingrangersfc@yahoo.com