FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: New boy Adams on target but Daniels are defeated

A debut goal from Liam Adams wasn’t enough to save Stamford from defeat in Saturday’s EvoStik League Division One South clash at Loughborough Dynamo.

Adams, who has joined on loan from National League North side Boston United, had given Stamford the lead three minutes into the second period.

However, Loughborough hit back to equalise on 65 minutes through Alistair Smith before Karl Demidh put the hosts in front seven minutes later.

Paolo Piliero then wrapped up the 3-1 win for Loughborough in the 90th minute.

The defeat leaves Graham Drury’s side in 16th place ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to table-topping Cleethorpes Town who have won all six of their matches so far this season.

Free-scoring Deeping Rangers moved into sixth place in the United Counties League Premier Division after a thumping 5-0 away win at Sileby Rangers.

Charlie Coulson put Deeping ahead after 20 minutes with Scott Mooney doubling the lead before half-time.

Mooney added his second and Deeping’s third just before the hour mark with Luke Avis then making it four.

Coupland completed the rout in the 88th minute as Rangers extended their unbeaten run to four games.

Blackstones exited the FA Vase at the first hurdle after going down 5-1 at Eastern League Premier Division big guns Histon.

Stones found themselves two goals down inside the opening 10 minutes with the hosts adding two more goals before half-time.

Matt Simpson reduced the arrears five minutes into the second half before Histon added their fifth goal after 80 minutes.

Oakham went down to a 4-0 home reversal against Rushden & Higham in Division One of the United Counties League.

Stamford Lions saw their five match winning run ended after a 4-3 away defeat at Skegness United in the Lincs Junior Cup.

Luke Ball bagged a brace with Danny Sheehan also on target.

EVO-STIK SOUTH Basford 3 Frickley 2, Belper 1 Chasetown 2, Carlton 0 Kidsgrove 1, Cleethorpes 2 Market Drayton 0, Corby 0 Newcastle 1, Gresley 1 Leek 3, Loughborough Dynamo 3 Stamford 1, Romulus 3 Lincoln 0, Sheffield 3 Peterborough Sports 2, Spalding 2 Bedworth 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 2 Alvechurch 2.

BUILDBASE FA VASE First qualifying round: Bourne 3 Harborough 2 aet (Bourne at home to Wisbech).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE Premier Division: Daventry 3 Eynesbury 2, Desborough 1 Yaxley 4, ON Chenecks 0 Boston 5, Sileby 0 Deeping 5, Wisbech 4 St Andrews 0.

Division One: Oakham 0 Rushden & Higham 4.

Reserve Knockout Cup preliminary round: Yaxley 4 Bugbrooke St Michaels 2 (Yaxley at home to Newport Pagnell). Reserve Division: Eynesbury 4 Bourne 2, Harborough 0 Potton 4, Oadby 3 Irchester 0, Olney 9 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Peterborough Northern Star 2 ON Chenecks 1, Rothwell Corinthians 1 Raunds 3, Whitworth 5 Cogenhoe 3.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP First round: Pointon 1 Wyberton 4, Skegness United 4 Stamford Lions 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE President Premier Shield first round: AFC Stanground Sports 0 Thorney 2, Deeping Res 2 Sawtry 4, Ketton 0 Peterborough ICA Sports 3, Langtoft 1 Moulton Harrox 2, Peterborough Sports Res 4 Leverington Sports 1, Warboys 3 Holbeach Res 4 aet.

Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res 3 Tydd St Mary 12, Kings Cliffe 2 Moulton Harrox Res 5, Oundle 2 Ramsey 3, Stamford Belvedere v Glinton & Northborough abandoned, Uppingham 2 Netherton Res 4, Wittering Harriers 4 Peterborough Polonia 2.

Division Two: Eye 7 Parkway Eagles 2, FC Parson Drove 7 Spalding Res 1, Rippingale & Folkingham 4 Bretton North End 2, Spalding Town 0FC Peterborough 1.

Division Three: Farcet 3 Stamford Belvedere Res 0, Feeder 3 Whittlesey A 1, Leverington Sports Res 5 Uppingham Res 1, Riverside 1 Premiair 6, Thorpe Wood Rangers 4 Cardea 4, Whaplode Drove 4 Oundle Res 0.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A 3 Orton Rangers 4, FC Peterborough Res 1 Peterborough NECI 9, Huntingdon Rovers 0 Eunice Huntingdon 2, Netherton B 1 Whittlesey B 6, Parkside 9 Ramsey Res 1, Stamford Lions A 6 Long Sutton Res 0.

Division Five: AFC Orton 1 Hampton 0, Gunthorpe Harriers 0 Glinton & Northborough Res 7, Leverington Sports A 0 Kings Cliffe Res 7, Premiair Res 8 FC Peterborough A 1, Spalding A 1 Wittering Harriers Res 1.