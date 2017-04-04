FOOTBALL: Second cup final for Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers have booked their place in the Hinchingbrooke Cup final for the second time in three seasons.

They will face Peterborough Sports on Tuesday, May 2, at Yaxley.

In tonight’s semi-final, Dan Schiavi opened the scoring after 14 minutes and then doubled Deeping’s advantage with a 30-yard free-kick on the half-hour mark.

Scott Mooney’s effort was disallowed for offside following Wisbech St Mary’s first goal at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Scott Coupland converted a penalty six minutes into the second half, only for the visitors to reduce the deficit again, but Deeping held on.

The Clarets also face Cleethorpes Town in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final at Sincil Bank on Wednesday, April 19.

Meanwhile, Bourne Town’s final away game of the UCL Division One season ended in defeat at Raunds Town - despite taking an early lead.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: Chasetown 2 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 1, Lincoln 3 Loughborough Dynamo 0, Market Drayton 3 Newcastle 2, Shaw Lane 4 Belper 1, Sheffield 1 Stocksbridge Park Steels 2, Witton 2 Carlton 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Raunds 3 Bourne 1.

Reserve Division: Newport Pagnell 1 Irchester 3.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Semi-final: Deeping 3 Wisbech St Mary 2 (Deeping to play Peterborough Sports at Yaxley on May 2).

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup final: Fishtoft 0 Swineshead 2 (at Boston Town).