FOOTBALL: Second-half fightback by Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers left the Branch Brothers Stadium having recorded a victory over Peterborough Northern Star thanks to three second-half goals.

The first half saw a spluttering performance from the Clarets against a spirited home side with too many final passes not finding the target.

Star saw Jake Sansby collect Eric Makate’s short corner to fire a low effort that Richard Stainsby got down well to.

At the other end Dan Schiavi was found by Jason Kilbride and he cut inside to curl his cross for David Burton-Jones to meet but he headed straight at Star keeper Dan George.

The home side broke the deadlock on 19 minutes. James Hill-Seekings was 30 yards out, he saw Rangers keeper Stainsby off his line and speculatively shot to see the ball sail over the keeper into the net.

This buoyed Star and Wilkins Makate’s free -ick was flicked on by Sansby to find Eric Makate who shot high.

Wilkins Makate takes on Scott Coupland who was forced off through injury

Eric Makate’s corner was met by Dan Smith whose header nicked off Dan Flack and against the post.

Schiavi wasted a free-kick from the edge of the box as Deeping got back into the game.

Star’s Matt Barber delivered for Hill-Seekings who headed on for Smith to head straight at Stainsby.

Deeping’s Tom Smith found Schiavi who crossed into the box where Kilbride rose ahead of George to head goalbound only for Matt Cox to clear off the line.

The home side were close to doubling their advantage when Dan Wilson’s deep kick saw the attempted clearance from Luke Hunnings flick off his head past the advancing Stainsby and wide of the goal.

The visitors started the second half with more intent.

Henry Dunn pressed Wilson and won the ball to cross to the near post where Cox nicked the ball away from the arriving Tom Waumsley. From the corner Hunnings rose to head for Burton-Jones to strike, only to hit the massed Star defenders.

Rangers levelled on 49 minutes as Waumsley flicked on Schiavi’s corner where Burton-Jones had the easy task of finishing from a yard out.

Barber reacted well to collect a loose ball but the presence of Smith meant he could not get a clean effort on target.

Burton-Jones saw his header rebound from the post as the visitors were starting to take control and they took the lead on 61 minutes. Dunn’s delightful pass saw Kilbride beat the offside trap and collect, rounding George to shoot home from an acute angle.

Rangers made sure of the points on 77 minutes. Kilbride’s ball into the home box saw Waumsley control, he turned with his shot hitting Dan Smith and fell for Waumsley who made no mistake with the second effort to find the corner of the net.

Peterborough Northern Star: George, W Makate, D Wilson, S Wilson, Smith, Cox, Barber, Murphy, Hill-Seekings, Sansby (sub Goldson-Williams), E Makate (sub Da Silva). Subs not used: Warrener.

Deeping Rangers: Stainsby, Flack, Smith, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Clay, Kilbride, Dunn, Waumsley (sub Bird 84 mins), Coupland (sub Coulson 31 mins), Schiavi. Subs not used: Cotton, Marsden, Bircham.