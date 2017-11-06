FOOTBALL: ‘This was the best way to win because a 4-0 victory would have told us nothing’

Two late goals completed a comeback win for Deeping Rangers.

Dan Flack levelled on 79 minutes and substitute Michael Simpson slotted in the winner.

The Clarets had looked to be heading for another 1-0 away defeat following last Tuesday’s game at Wisbech Town.

Harry Henbury’s low drive put Harborough Town ahead on 33 minutes – but Deeping hit back to remain in fourth place.

Boss Michael Goode said: “We deserved to get a point at Wisbech and it would have been a good result if it had finished 0-0.

“Dan Bircham hurt his thigh just before the goal but Richard Stainsby came back on Saturday after a shoulder injury.

Coming back from 1-0 down was a good reaction in difficult conditions. Michael Goode

“The pitch was very sticky and heavy. Harborough had also gone six league games unbeaten so we were wary that it was going to be tough.

“We looked pretty solid and created a couple of half chances before they scored.

“In those conditions, we had to play longer and we had spells of pressure.

“We got the equaliser from nice play in the final third as Flack finished it off and then Simpson went in where it hurts to get the winner.

“Sometimes you need Plan B and we changed our approach by taking off Scott Coupland in the second half.

“After what happened to us last Tuesday, I felt this was the best way to win because a 4-0 victory would have told us nothing.

“Coming back from 1-0 down was a good reaction in difficult conditions.”

Louis Hamilton should be back in the squad at home to Boston Town on Tuesday night.

They fought out a goalless draw at the end of August and Goode expects another tough test.

He added: “They will be gunning for us again in a local derby.

“It was a really good point for us in the away game when Boston were on a roll during their FA Cup run.

“We’ve got to be ready for them but hopefully we can play our way at home in much better conditions than we had on Saturday. We need to keep winning these games.”