FOOTBALL: Unbeaten run is over for Bourne Town

Missed chances and two second-half goals brought an end to Bourne Town’s mini unbeaten run.

The Wakes had scored 14 goals in successive wins after three away draws – but they had a blank day at Irchester United.

Boss Jimmy McDonnell said: “To be honest, we were in the game at half-time but in the second period we didn’t really get going again.

“Before the break, we had some great opportunities as Craig Rook’s 35-yard shot was tipped over and then from the corner, a defender put the ball onto the bar.

“The keeper made another save from George Couzens and we were a little disappointed it was 0-0.

“If we had scored the first goal, I’m sure we would have gone on to win.

“But they went ahead and then doubled the lead from a corner when we could have been more organised.

“Alex Brown made two or three top saves as well.

“Irchester are a very good side. The team sheet looked completely different to when we beat them at home.

“Their target is finishing in the top three and I can see no reason why they won’t do that.

“We felt disheartened that our run has come to an end but there were positives to take away.

“We were beaten by a good side and it shows how far we have come when we feel so disappointed.

“It was a scrappy game but we created chances. We had 100 per cent effort and it was the right way to lose.

“Our squad is now getting bigger and better. If the lads continue to put in a bit extra, they will reap the rewards because we are a very talented side of young players.

“The performance was full of positives again but we hit Irchester on a good run.

“We are back home next Saturday against Lutterworth Athletic.

“After the game, we’ve got our Christmas party. We want to make sure we go into that in the right frame of mind.

“In our previous home game we beat Stewarts & Lloyds 8-1 so we want to get back to that attacking style of play.”