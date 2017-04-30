FOOTBALL: ‘Unbelievable’ save keeps out Deeping Rangers

A series of saves from James Lambley denied runners-up Deeping Rangers on the final day of the league season.

He preserved a point for Boston Town who finished one place above the relegation zone.

Clarets manager Michael Goode said: “We played very well and created chances.

“Their keeper made three top-class saves, including one from Scott Coupland’s header in the last five minutes.

“He fetched the ball out of the top corner and tipped it over the bar.

“It was unbelievable – one of those moments which earns a round of applause around the ground, including the management team.

I was happy with our performance on a very bobbly pitch against a side who gave everything. Michael Goode

“I was happy with our performance on a very bobbly pitch against a side who gave everything.

“We should have won the game. We had a stonewall penalty turned down and they were pretty inspired at the back.

“We missed a dozen or more chances last Tuesday night at home to Harrowby United and could have won more comfortably.

“Although we couldn’t finish off the league season with a win on Saturday, we played well.”

Meanwhile, Deeping are looking for a new reserve-team manager.

The successful candidate will need to have experience of managing at a similar level with good knowledge of local football, be an inspirational leader with communication skills, a passion for developing the club, youth and possess the relevant FA qualifications.

To apply, submit your CV with a brief description of your experience to deepingrangersfc@yahoo.com or call Leigh on 07921 699072.