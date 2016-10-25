FOOTBALL: We are not the finished article, says Deeping Rangers boss

Boss Michael Goode felt “much happier” with the midweek win than Deeping Rangers’ eight-goal haul last time out.

They made it seven successive league wins as goals from Scott Coupland, Henry Dunn and Scott Mooney earned a 3-0 victory over Boston Town on Tuesday night.

Rangers ran riot against Oadby Town on Saturday but they needed a couple of late strikes to finally end Boston’s challenge.

Goode said: “I was much happier with that result than Saturday’s.

“In the first half we controlled the game and showed good intensity without having an end product.

“We got the opening goal but Boston have improved recently.

We are not the finished article but we’re a developing side with the right mentality. Michael Goode

“They are a hard-working side with two experienced centre-halves. They have got plenty to offer and they only need a couple of players to become a real threat.

“For a 20-minute spell in the second half, we went up a gear and played some good stuff.

“That finished them off because once we got the second goal, we were in total control.

“It was satisfying to see us look solid at the back as well as being a threat going forward.

“We could have made better decisions in the first half but I’m delighted with the result.

“This is much more satisfying than Saturday which became a walk in the park.

“Boston worked hard for 90 minutes so full credit to them.

“We are not the finished article but we’re a developing side with the right mentality.”

Deeping’s form faces a tough test on Saturday at home to second-placed Desborough Town followed by trips to Holbeach United and Newport Pagnell Town.

Goode added: “We want to make sure we don’t lose this weekend.

“Desborough have been on a great run as well but we know that if we play with intensity then we have a chance of beating anybody.

“It should be a good game to start a tough week which will be a real indicator of where we are.”

Goalkeeper Richard Stainsby and vice-captain Dan Flack are both unavailable on Saturday so Danny Bircham and Jack Marsden are set to come into the side.

Midfielder Dan Schiavi should return to the squad after missing out in midweek due to a sore knee.