Former Daniels goalkeeper Bastock poised to break Shilton’s world record

Former Stamford goalkeeper Paul Bastock is on the verge of breaking a world record.

Bastock, who played 19 times for the Daniels in the 2015/16 season and appeared in another seven matches last season before injury curtailed his time at the Zeeco Stadium, is set to break former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton’s 1,249 appearances in senior football this weekend.

The 47-year-old is now playing for Wisbech Town in the United Counties League Premier Division and will topple Shilton’s momentous mark if he plays in their FA Vase second round match at Thetford Town.

Bastock was brought to the Daniels by current boss Graham Drury who was full of praise for the custodian whose former clubs include Cambridge United, Boston United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Dunstable, Fisher, Kettering, Royston Town, Rushden & Diamonds, Scarborough, St Albans, St Neots and Worksop Town.

Drury said: “It’s a brilliant achievement. He’s a top lad and a top professional who has had a fantastic career.

“I hope he breaks the record and then goes on and plays another 50 games. It was a pleasure to have the chance to work with him and I can’t speak highly enough of him.”