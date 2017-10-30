Goal-hungry Lions show title intent

Stamford Lions signalled their title intentions after a ninth successive Peterborough League Premier Division victory on Saturday.

James Sheehan’s side beat Deeping Rangers Reserves 5-0 to close the gap on current leaders Moulton Harrox.

Harrox hold a five-point advantage over Lions, but the in-form Stamford side have two games in hand after a hot streak that has seen them plunder 38 goals in those nine successive victories.

Sheehan said: “The lads were fired up from the off and we made a great start.

“We set up to attack and it paid off.

“It was a really solid performance and we are all happy to get the win and keep the run going because it’s this intense consistency we need if we are going to challenge come the end of the season.

“There is a lot of very hard games to come during the season and we want to keep working hard to maintain this form.”

Lions came flying out of the traps and immediately put Deeping under pressure.

With only two minutes on the clock a penalty was awarded when a Josh Collins shot was blocked by an outstretched arm of the defender in the area and Tom Edwards smashed home the spot kick to register his 12th goal of the season so far.

The Stamford side were relentless as they surged forward with Rob Forster cutting in from the left and curling a right-footed shot over the keeper to double the lead after just 10 minutes.

Tom Lees then fired a low shot in as the Lions raced to a 3-0 lead with just a quarter-of-an-hour played.

Deeping stemmed the flow of the Lions attack by shoring up their defence before the game got out of sight.

Edwards miscued at the far post and Dan Aust sent a shot wide while at the other end Deeping forward Troy Waters worked hard to stretch the home side’s defence but, on numerous occasions, was crowded out before being allowed to shoot.

The second half saw Lions control the tempo of the play, winning the ball high up the field and keeping the visitors on the back foot.

Luke Ball added a brace of goals to the scoreline to maintain his personal achievement of scoring 15 goals in nine consecutive games.

His first came on the hour mark when he raced away from the Deeping defence before slotting past the keeper and his second ten minutes later when he headed home a Montgomery cross to seal a 5-0 victory.

The Ball and Edwards partnership now boasts 20 goals in seven league games with 27 goals in all competitions.

It is an attack that has assisted in the Stamford side becoming serious title contenders as they continue to chase Moulton Harrox at the top of the table.