Goldson-Williams gives Wakes the extra edge with FA Vase scalp

Match-winner Jezz Goldson-Williams pledged his future to the club after netting the extra-time goal which helped Bourne Town claim an FA Vase scalp on Saturday.

The highly-rated frontman fired the crucial goal as the Wakes ran out 3-2 winners after extra-time against United Counties League Premier Division side Harborough Town.

Goldson-Williams had been the subject of a seven day transfer approach from Bourne’s Division One rivals Blackstones, but joint bosses Jimmy McDonnell and Phil Gadsby revealed afterwards that their top scorer has rejected the chance to move to Lincoln Road.

McDonnell said: “Blackstones have put seven days in for Jezz, but he has turned it down.

“I’d personally like to thank him on behalf of the club and the lads for agreeing to stay.”

Gadsby added: “Jezz is scoring goals and we’re playing good football.

“We’d like him to stick with us this season and then progress back into the Premier Division - and there is no reason why he can’t do that with Bourne Town.”

Certainly on Saturday’s showing the Wakes would more than hold their own in the top flight as two goals in three second half minutes put them in control of the first qualifying round clash.

However, the Bees stung Bourne with two late levellers before Goldson-Williams struck in extra-time to settle the contest in Bourne’s favour.

McDonnell commented: “We felt coming into the game that we could get a result and winning the game is a big boost for the football club.

“I felt the players were a credit to the town.”

Gadsby continued: “It wasn’t a case of us just snicking it or shading it. We played some really good football.

“For anyone watching you wouldn’t have been able to tell which was the Premier Division side.

“We were a little bit naive to concede two goals late on, but the lads didn’t want sit down at the end of 90 minutes. They were eager to get back out and we created three or four good chances in extra-time.

“We have got a really good group of lads who really care about the club they are playing for.”

Bourne made a bright start as the heavens opened just prior to kick off at the Abbey Lawn and an early free kick from James Zealand caused concern for the visitors as goalkeeper Glen Giles spilled his well-struck effort.

The visitors grew more into the contest as the half wore on and Jack Sutherland sent a speculative effort wide while home goalkeeper Alex Brown safely gathered a shot from Tony Bartlett.

Aaron Preston had the best chance for the visitors as he raced clear and rounded Brown only to shoot wide from an acute angle.

Preston did have the ball in the net just before half-time only for his header from a Bartlett centre to be ruled out for offside.

Brown did well to deny Preston at the start of the second half before Goldson-Williams had Bourne’s best chance as he rounded Giles only for Callum Milne to deny him with a great covering block.

Jack Humphries then saw an audacious effort loop over Giles and cannon straight back to the goalkeeper off the upright.

Giles bravely denied Goldson-Williams again after a fine through ball from Robbie Pearce before the Wakes broke the deadlock on 73 minutes.

The persistance of Goldson-Williams caused panic in the Harborough defence and the ball broke clear for Humphries to stroke home the opening goal.

The lead was doubled three minutes later when a low free-kick was turned home at the near post by Pearce.

Harborough then piled on the pressure in the latter stages and halved the deficit with four minutes remaining when Daniel Forbes rose highest to head home.

The visitors then snatched a dramatic 90th minute leveller when Preston found space to head home and send the match into extra-time.

Some sides might have rolled over after conceding two goals so late on, but Bourne are made of sterner stuff and responded by regaining the lead as Goldson-Williams turned in the box and rifled home a cracking finish off the underside of the bar.

Humphries nearly added a fourth, but his effort was blocked on the line as Bourne finished the first period of extra time in the ascendency.

Harborough rallied again after the restart and Forbes rattled the home upright with a fine shot but, despite a couple of late scares, Bourne held firm this time to secure a memorable victory.

Bourne: Brown, Elger, Flood, Zealand (Cooper), Smitheringale, Humphries (Avis), McDonald, Goldson-Williams, Rothery (Cooke), Pearce. Not used: Collins, McDonnell.