Honours even in table-topping tussle

Have your say

Honours were even as Deeping Rangers shared the spoils with table-topping Leicester Nirvana in the United Counties League Premier Division clash of the day.

Danny Durkin had given the visitors the lead after 25 minutes, but Deeping skipper David Burton-Jones brought his side level just two minutes later.

Nirvana finished the match with 10 men when Richard Gerald was sent off, but Deeping were unable to find a winner.

Deeping are now in fourth place in the standings, but they are only five points adrift of Nirvana with two games in hand.

Blackstones dropped down to sixth spot in Division One after a 2-1 away defeat at Lutterworth Athletic.

Danny Barker had brought Andy Lodge’s level after the hosts had taken a 10th minute lead, but Lutterworth grabbed the winner midway through the second half.

Bourne played out a goalless draw at home to Melton Town while Oakham United lost their crucial clash 3-0 at home to fellow strugglers Long Buckby.

Oakham have now failed to score in their last four league games and have lost their last 16 matches in all competitions.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch 3 Sheffield 2, Bedworth 3 Lincoln 0, Corby 1 Cleethorpes 1, Leek 3 Romulus 1, Loughborough Dynamo 1 Belper 3, Market Drayton 0 Frickley 6, Newcastle 1 Basford 2, Peterborough Sports 2 Chasetown 3, Spalding 1 Gresley 2, Stamford 4 Kidsgrove 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 2 Carlton 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup quarter-final: Yaxley 3 Daventry 0 (Yaxley at home to Harrowby or Holbeach).

Premier Division: Boston 1 Oadby 2, Cogenhoe 6 Peterborough Northern Star 0, Deeping 1 Leicester Nirvana 1, Eynesbury 0 Desborough 0, Harborough 4 Sleaford 0, Newport Pagnell 6 ON Chenecks 1, Sileby 1 Holbeach 7, St Andrews 0 Whitworth 1, Wellingborough 1 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Wisbech 3 Kirby Muxloe 0.

Division One: Bourne 0 Melton 0, Buckingham 4 Harrowby 0, Burton Park Wanderers 1 Irchester 1, Huntingdon 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Lutterworth Athletic 2 Blackstones 1, Oakham 0 Long Buckby 3, Olney 3 Rushden & Higham 4, Raunds 0 Pinchbeck 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Potton 4, Thrapston 1 Lutterworth Town 6.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 4 Harborough 0, Desborough 2 Yaxley 4, Irchester 3 Eynesbury 1, ON Chenecks 3 Cogenhoe 3, Oadby 6 Bourne 1, Rothwell Corinthians 0 Olney 5, Whitworth 2 Raunds 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Res 5 Leverington Sports 0, Ketton 2 AFC Stanground Sports 1, Langtoft 0 Moulton Harrox 6, Peterborough ICA Sports 1 Netherton 3, Sawtry 2 Deeping Res 2, Sutton Bridge 3 Whittlesey 2, Thorney 2 Stamford Lions 2, Warboys 3 Peterborough Sports Res 2.

Division One: King’s Cliffe 0 Long Sutton 5, Moulton Harrox Res 3 Peterborough Polonia 1, Oundle 5 Oakham Res 0, Ramsey 2 Crowland 5, Tydd St Mary 5 Netherton Res 2, Wittering Harriers 3 Glinton & Northborough 0.

Division Two: Bretton North End 4 Parkway Eagles 1, Eye 3 Stamford Lions Res 1, Netherton A 2 Spalding Res 0, Rippingale & Folkingham 8 Langtoft Res 0, Spalding Town 0 Ketton Res 1.

Division Three: Premiair 3 Brotherhood Sports 3, Stamford Belvedere Res 2 Oundle Res 3, Thorpe Wood Rangers 1 Uppingham Res 5, Whaplode Drove 3 Feeder 4, Whittlesey A 4 Riverside 1.

Division Four: Feeder Res 1 Ramsey Res 7, Huntingdon Rovers 1 FC Peterborough Res 3, Long Sutton Res 2 Whittlesey B 2, Stamford Lions A 7 Tydd St Mary Res 0.

Division Five: Glinton & Northborough Res 2 Kings Cliffe Res 1, Leverington Sports A 0 Hampton 7. Intermediate Shield second round: Leverington Sports Res 0 FC Parson Drove 7.

League Shield second round: Holbeach A 0 AFC Orton 5, Peterborough NECI 5 Parkside 3.