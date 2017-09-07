Kidderminster cup coup will be biggest game in Deeping’s history after match is chosen for live BBC screening

Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode has labelled his side’s plum FA Cup clash with Kidderminster Harriers as the biggest game in the club’s history.

Rangers will welcome the National League North big guns to the Haydon Whitham Stadium on Saturday, September 16, after this week’s draw for the second qualifying round.

It equals the furthest Rangers have ever gone in the competition after last weekend’s 4-2 away win at Midland League side Brocton.

And Goode admitted that the club were thrilled by the prospect of facing a Harriers side who have a huge reputation for FA Cup giantkilling themselves having accounted for the likes of Birmingham City and Peterborough United in previous seasons.

Goode said: “We are all excited by it. It’s a great draw and it will be the biggest game in the club’s history.

“All you want from an FA Cup draw is either a side at home from your level or to get one of the big clubs – and Kidderminster are one of the biggest six or eight clubs at this level of the competition.”

However, the Deeping manager is keen for his charges to not be distracted by the attractive cup clash ahead of this weekend’s United Counties League Premier Division match with Sileby Rangers.

Deeping defeated derby rivals Holbeach United on Tuesday night (report on pages 110 and 111) and have returned 10 points from their opening five games.

And Goode is keen for his side to carry on the good work against a Sileby side who have lost five of their opening seven games.

Goode added: “We spoke about the Kidderminster match briefly before the game on Tuesday night, but we now have to draw a line under it.

“We’re certainly not going to be making up the numbers when we play them. We will be giving it our best, but first and foremost we have to go to Sileby on Saturday and get a result.”

The cup match against Kidderminster has been chosen by BBC Sport to be streamed live via their website, subject to satisfactory technical survey, The game will now kick off at 12.30pm.

Rangers chairman Paul Smith said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to be part of BBC Sport’s new initiative to give more of the world’s greatest knockout cup competition to the public.

“This will undoubtedly be the biggest sporting event ever seen in The Deepings and we look forward to our moment in the spotlight and welcoming Kidderminster Harriers and the BBC next Saturday.”

Entry prices have been confirmed at £8 for general admission, £5 for concessions and £1 under 16s.