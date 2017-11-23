Liam’s back on loan as Daniels face tricky away trip

The Daniels have boosted their attacking options by re-signing Liam Adams on loan from National League North side Boston United for the rest of the season.

Adams was a big hit with the Daniels during his month-long spell earlier this season that saw him score four goals in seven appearances before he was recalled by the Pilgrims.

Boston have recently changed manager with ex-Shaw Lane boss Craig Elliott taking over and Daniels chief Graham Drury was delighted to agree a deal for Adams’ return.

He said: “It’s something I’ve kept pursuing since Liam was recalled. I deal with Craig a lot and he was happy to let me have Liam.

“He will bring a lot of energy to the forward line and I’m delighted to have him back with us.”

Adams’ acquisition follows that of Peterborough-based youngster Stefan Broccoli who was released by Newcastle United in the summer and is now working his way back to full fitness after a spell out with injury. He made his Daniels debut as a substitute in Saturday’s home win over Kidsgrove.

Drury explained: “Stefan’s been to the last couple of training sessions. He’s got high-energy, he’s busy and he’s tidy on the ball.

“He’s played under Peter Beardsley at Newcastle so he’s learned the right way, but now we just need to see how he handles the ugly side of the game as well.”

Adams and Broccoli are both expected to be in the Daniels squad for Saturday’s tricky trip to fellow play-off contenders Leek Town.

The Staffordshire side are just one point and three places above Stamford in the Evo-Stik League Division One standings.

And, after seeing his side beaten by table-topping Basford on Monday, boss Drury is targeting an immediate return to winning ways.

He said: “I had a target of six points for the three games against Kidsgrove, Basford and Leek.

“Seven points would have been fantastic and nine amazing so we have now got to make sure we go to Leek and grab something.

“Mistakes seems to be costing us at the moment and we need to cut them out.

“We have made a couple of mistakes in games that has cost us three or four points which would have made the difference and put us right in the mix.”

Striker Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson is poised to return from injury on Saturday after missing the Basford defeat, but centre-back Henry Eze remains sidelined.

Basford 17 14 3 0 34 15 45

Alvechurch 15 10 2 3 35 23 32

Frickley 17 9 3 5 43 24 30

Cleethorpes 15 8 5 2 33 15 29

Stocksbridge 18 8 5 5 42 26 29

Bedworth 17 9 2 6 28 23 29

Corby 18 8 3 7 34 30 27

Leek Town 17 7 4 6 31 17 25

Loughborough 18 7 4 7 31 35 25

Chasetown 16 7 4 5 24 27 25

Stamford 17 6 6 5 26 18 24

Newcastle 17 7 3 7 27 25 24

Spalding 17 7 2 8 21 25 23

Belper 17 6 5 6 21 29 23

Carlton 16 6 2 8 23 19 20

Mkt Drayton 18 5 5 8 18 28 20

Lincoln Utd 17 5 3 9 24 41 18

Kidsgrove 15 5 2 8 25 31 17

P’bro Sports 19 4 4 11 27 38 16

Sheffield 18 3 6 9 31 44 15

Gresley 19 3 6 10 22 37 15