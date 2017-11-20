Lodge resigns as Blackstones boss

Have your say

Blackstones are on the look-out for a new manager following the resignation of manager Andy Lodge.

A club statement said that on Sunday, following the 2-1 defeat at Lutterworth Athletic at the weekend, Lodge had decided to resign as manager with immediate effect,

It read: “Andy Lodge has decided to step away from management. Daniel French has agreed to step in as caretaker manager for a short period.

“The chairman and committee wish to thank Andy for all his hard work and energy with the team.

“There is now a vacancy for a first team manager at Blackstones FC.

“If you’re interested in a challenge, please contact Gary Peace (chairman) on 07979 442123 or e-mail gpservices7@gmail.com

Full report and reaction in Friday’s Mercury.