MATCH VERDICT: Derby deadlock as winning runs end in dull draw

A stoppage-time penalty provided a rare moment of drama on derby day.

Two winning runs ended as Holbeach United and Deeping Rangers cancelled each other out.

Celebrations for Deeping Rangers in stoppage-time

Both teams are capable of much more but Wednesday’s stalemate at Carter’s Park lacked quality and entertainment.

After a hat-trick of away wins, the Tigers looked set to take three points again from Jake Clitheroe’s header after 13 minutes.

But the Clarets deserved some reward and they got it when Scott Coupland coolly converted from the spot following Josh Ford’s foul on Scott Mooney.

Deeping had been called the great entertainers and pass masters during a spell of eight successive league wins.

However, they couldn’t find any free-flowing football until midway through the first half and by that stage they were behind.

Tyler Wright’s left-wing cross was nodded into the far corner by Clitheroe as the Tigers took control.

Dan Schiavi, Mooney and David Burton-Jones all came close to an equaliser.

Rangers’ penalty appeal was rejected for handball while Jack Smith and Tommy Treacher wasted chances at the other end.

Jason Kilbride and Charlie Coulson had efforts as the away team pushed forward.

Coupland somehow failed to hit the target after dancing past keeper Travis Portas.

But he made amends with a penalty moments after Dan Flack had been denied by Portas.

Overall it was probably a fair result from a poor game. Let’s hope for much better when they meet again at the Haydon Whitham Stadium on December 20.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-4-2: Portas 6; Walton 6, Stevens 7, N Jackson 7, A Jackson 6; Eyett 6, Tinkler 6, Muldrew 6, Wright 6 (sub Ford h-t, 6); Smith 6 (sub Treacher 65 mins, 6), Clitheroe 6. Subs not used: Gosling, Pinner, Roberts.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-4-2: Bircham 6; Flack 6, Hunnings 7, Clay 7, Smith 6 (sub Bird 88 mins); Coulson 6, Burton-Jones 6, Dunn 6 (sub Kilbride 74 mins), Schiavi 6; Mooney 6, Coupland 6. Sub not used: Madigan.

REFEREE

Richard May.

GOALS

Clitheroe (13 mins, 1-0); Coupland pen (90 mins, 1-1).

BOOKINGS

Burton-Jones (dissent); Mooney (persistent fouling); N Jackson (foul); Treacher (unsporting behaviour).

ATTENDANCE

147

ENTERTAINMENT

★