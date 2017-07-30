MATCH VERDICT: No reward this time for Bourne Town

Have your say

On and off the pitch, Bourne Town deserve success.

The Wakes couldn’t produce the right result in front of the biggest crowd for Saturday’s groundhop games.

But there is no doubt that the club are heading in the right direction with a young side, hard-working officials and support which so many would love to get at this level.

Abbey Lawn was busy and looking much better after a pre-season makeover.

Unfortunately, the team’s efforts went unrewarded up against Raunds Town whose display was very impressive.

The Shopmates had more threat and quality in the final third.

Dave Townsend makes it 2-0

That proved to be the big difference as too often Bourne lacked the pass to create a clear-cut chance.

Skipper Alex Brown made a series of saves but Raunds captain Chris Jones was not tested too often.

When he was beaten by Josh Russell’s penalty, it was too little, too late.

Bourne began brightly as Jack Corby fired over and Russell’s long-range drive was gathered.

Josh Russell

Brown twice denied Dave Townsend and also kept out Charlie Fowler and Jamie Russell.

The deadlock was broken as Dan Porter slipped his way through the home defence and slotted in.

Townsend forced another save from Brown and within a minute, Andrew Moss sent a header too high from James Zealand’s corner.

A free-kick by Zealand was deflected wide and another set-piece provided a chance for Aaron Jesson.

Jones pushed out Russell’s drive as the Wakes pushed for an equaliser.

But their hopes were hit with eight minutes left when Kevin Elger misjudged the bounce, allowing Townsend to finally beat Brown.

Porter was close to making it 3-0 and there was no way back for Bourne as Russell converted from the spot in stoppage-time after Jones had brought him down.

BOURNE TOWN

4-1-4-1: Brown 7; Elger 7, Jesson 7, Flood 7, Cooper 7; Moss 7 (sub Bottreill 58 mins, 7); Corby 8, Humphries 7 (sub Cardall 72 mins), Rothery 7, Zealand 7 (sub Collins 65 mins, 7); Russell 7. Subs not used: Palmer, Rayner.

RAUNDS TOWN

4-2-3-1: Jones; Devereaux, Gotch, Wills, Chambers; Fowler, Russell; Tarr (sub McCall 75 mins), Porter (sub Meeks 86 mins), Townsend; Thomas (sub Manning 86 mins). Subs not used: Le Masurier, Innes.

REFEREE

Paul Gregory.

GOALS

Porter (36 mins, 0-1); Townsend (82 mins, 0-2); Russell pen (90 mins, 1-2).

BOOKING

Fowler (foul).

ATTENDANCE

459

STAR MAN

Jack Corby – signalled his intent with an early effort and always looked a threat down the right wing. The Wakes needed to give him the ball more often as an attacking threat in the final third.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Potton United (A) – August 12.