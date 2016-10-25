MATCH VERDICT: Seven up for Deeping Rangers to end Boston Town’s mini revival

A seventh successive league win ended a mini revival in Tuesday’s derby date.

Deeping Rangers took their tally to 29 goals during that run as Scott Coupland, Henry Dunn and Scott Mooney all found the net again.

A four-match unbeaten spell for new-look Boston Town was never likely to be extended.

Although the Poachers kept battling away, there was no way back as soon as Dunn doubled the advantage.

Mooney made it 3-0 and that was a fair reflection of Deeping’s dominance.

It was no surprise when they took the lead after 18 minutes as Coupland swept home Charlie Coulson’s right-wing cross.

But Rangers should have gone further in front before Dunn effectively ended this game as a real contest.

He finished off another flowing move which inveitably involved Coulson, Coupland and Mooney.

With five minutes to go, Mooney latched onto a loose ball and beat goalkeeper Ash Malhotra on the edge of the box to give himself an easy finish.

Dunn had gone close before the break and David Burton-Jones was denied by a double save.

Just past the hour mark, Mooney’s drive was pushed over but Deeping needed that second goal to kill off any chance of a comeback.

Curtis Revell was unlucky when a long-range drive bounced off the post and keeper Richard Stainsby who held the ball on the line to prevent an own-goal.

Lori Borbely missed the target following Stainsby’s poor clearance and Jordan Smith fired wide.

But Deeping kept going and eventually got what they deserved.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-4-2: Stainsby; Flack, Hunnings, Clay, Smith; Coulson (sub McSkelly 85 mins), Burton-Jones, Dunn (sub Marsden 85 mins), Kilbride (sub Bird 77 mins); Mooney, Coupland. Subs not used: Bircham, Fisher.

BOSTON TOWN

4-4-1-1: Malhotra; Elston, Lambley, Ashton, Turner; Revell, Ford, Arnold (sub Taft 85 mins), Smith; Borbely (sub McDonald 66 mins); Britton.

REFEREE

Ian Ruddock.

GOALS

Coupland (18 mins, 1-0); Dunn (74 mins, 2-0); Mooney (85 mins, 3-0).

BOOKINGS

Turner, Smith, Flack (fouls).

ATTENDANCE

104

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★