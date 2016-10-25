MATCH VERDICT: Seven up for Deeping Rangers to end Boston Town’s mini revival

A seventh successive league win ended a mini revival in Tuesday’s derby date.
Deeping Rangers took their tally to 29 goals during that run as Scott Coupland, Henry Dunn and Scott Mooney all found the net again.
A four-match unbeaten spell for new-look Boston Town was never likely to be extended.
Although the Poachers kept battling away, there was no way back as soon as Dunn doubled the advantage.
Mooney made it 3-0 and that was a fair reflection of Deeping’s dominance.
It was no surprise when they took the lead after 18 minutes as Coupland swept home Charlie Coulson’s right-wing cross.
But Rangers should have gone further in front before Dunn effectively ended this game as a real contest.
He finished off another flowing move which inveitably involved Coulson, Coupland and Mooney.
With five minutes to go, Mooney latched onto a loose ball and beat goalkeeper Ash Malhotra on the edge of the box to give himself an easy finish.
Dunn had gone close before the break and David Burton-Jones was denied by a double save.
Just past the hour mark, Mooney’s drive was pushed over but Deeping needed that second goal to kill off any chance of a comeback.
Curtis Revell was unlucky when a long-range drive bounced off the post and keeper Richard Stainsby who held the ball on the line to prevent an own-goal.
Lori Borbely missed the target following Stainsby’s poor clearance and Jordan Smith fired wide.
But Deeping kept going and eventually got what they deserved.
DEEPING RANGERS
4-4-2: Stainsby; Flack, Hunnings, Clay, Smith; Coulson (sub McSkelly 85 mins), Burton-Jones, Dunn (sub Marsden 85 mins), Kilbride (sub Bird 77 mins); Mooney, Coupland. Subs not used: Bircham, Fisher.
BOSTON TOWN
4-4-1-1: Malhotra; Elston, Lambley, Ashton, Turner; Revell, Ford, Arnold (sub Taft 85 mins), Smith; Borbely (sub McDonald 66 mins); Britton.
REFEREE
Ian Ruddock.
GOALS
Coupland (18 mins, 1-0); Dunn (74 mins, 2-0); Mooney (85 mins, 3-0).
BOOKINGS
Turner, Smith, Flack (fouls).
ATTENDANCE
104
ENTERTAINMENT
★★★