MATCH VERDICT: Ton up for Coupland

Scott Coupland completed a century on an extra special night at Deeping Rangers.

The striker’s 100th goal came 35 minutes into his 130th appearance for the Clarets.

How fitting for Coupland to finish off a fantastic move which was another example why Deeping are wonderful to watch at their best.

Credit must go to Jason Kilbride, Scott Mooney and Dan Flack for the build-up which allowed Coupland to slot home.

Henry Dunn’s long-range blockbuster doubled the lead and Mooney made it 3-0 with a clinical finish.

The promotion push is gaining momentum and on top form, Deeping will be unstoppable.

The 100 per cent home record now stands at seven league games and 31 goals.

They moved up to third spot – three points off pole position – thanks to a highly impressive display against Boston Town on Tuesday night.

The Poachers tried to hold on at 1-0 but just when they threatened to nick a goal, Deeping delivered again.

A series of defensive blocks provided plenty of protection for keeper Richard Stainsby in his first appearance at the Haydon Whitham Stadium since August due to a shoulder injury.

Stainsby was called into action from Fraser Bayliss’ effort and just two minutes later, Dunn fired into the top corner from 30 yards.

Mooney’s low drive led to a lack of discipline by Boston with a couple of cautions for dissent plus former Deeping player Craig Parker’s red card for foul and abusive language.

A quickfire double then going down to 10 men ended a bad night for Boston.

However, it could have been even worse as Deeping’s crisp passing kept them well in control.

At times, the final ball was off target – but the deadlock should have been broken in the early exhanges.

Skipper David Burton-Jones headed off the crossbar following Dan Schiavi’s free-kick.

Mooney couldn’t quite put the rebound away but he had a key role in his prolific strike partner’s magical moment.

Coupland had been taken off in the second half of last weekend’s trip to Harborough Town before two late goals by Flack and Michael Simpson earned a comeback win.

But he was back to his best against Boston, finding gaps and linking up so brilliantly with Schiavi and Mooney.

It took a while to extend the advantage but Dunn’s goal was worth waiting for.

Mooney ensured the final scoreline was a fair reflection of Deeping’s dominance.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-4-2: Stainsby 8; Flack 8, Hunnings 8, Clay 8, Smith 8; Kilbride 8, Burton-Jones 8, Dunn 8, Schiavi 9 (sub Barrand 83 mins); Mooney 9 (sub Coulson 80 mins), Coupland 9 (sub Simpson 79 mins). Subs not used: Driscoll, Marsden.

BOSTON TOWN

4-2-3-1: Payne; Elston, Ashton, Field, Parker; Ford, Reynolds; Frost (sub Tate 65 mins), Eyett, Bayliss (sub Maddison 83 mins); Nuttell (sub Britton 62 mins). Subs not used: Forth, Borbely.

REFEREE

Craig Harper.

GOALS

Coupland (35 mins, 1-0); Dunn (75 mins, 2-0); Mooney (80 mins, 3-0).

SENDING-OFF

Parker (foul and abusive language).

BOOKINGS

Reynolds, Field, Smith, Ford (fouls); Bayliss, Elston (dissent).

ATTENDANCE

101

STAR MAN

Scott Coupland – 100 goals is a fantastic achievement and he hit top form yet again.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Godmanchester Rovers (A) – Buildbase FA Vase second round, Saturday.