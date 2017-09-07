Oakham aiming to hit their targets with home victory

Oakham United are aiming to chalk up another victory on their hit list when they entertain Rushden & Higham on Saturday.

Caretaker boss Kai Brownhill has drawn up a list of winnable games as Oakham continue their rebuilding programme under his tutelage.

They were beaten 3-0 at much-fancied Raunds Town on Saturday, but Brownhill believes the opportunity to gain three points at Lonsdale Meadow this weekend against Rushden & Higham is a more viable proposition for his young charges.

He said: “We knew that Saturday would be a tough game, especially having played every midweek for the past fortnight and going into extra-time last Wednesday night.

“We need to keep looking at our points tally and make sure we’re hitting our targets in certain games.

“You want to win every game, but beating Raunds was not the be all and end all.

“If we had got anything it would have been a bonus. The game this Saturday is one we will be looking at picking up points from.

“We want to be constantly evolving, building and trying to move forward.”

Ty Clark put Raunds ahead after 15 minutes on Saturday and then doubled their advantage seven minutes before half-time.

Gavin Wills sealed the win for the table-topping Shopmates after 72 minutes.

Saturday’s match is followed by another home game on Wednesday night when Lutterworth Town are the visitors to Lonsdale Meadow (7.45pm).

Cottesmore Amateurs travel to Barlestone St Giles on Saturday looking to bounce back after successive Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division defeats.

They were beaten 4-1 away at Ashby Ivanhoe Reserves last weekend despite taking a 28th minute lead through Tom Pope.

Joshua Malkin levelled for the hosts in first half injury time and then put Ashby ahead eight minutes into the second period.

Two goals in the final nine minutes from substitute Sam Wheeler and George Clamp then sealed Amateurs’ fate.

Cottesmore Reserves shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Saffron Dynamo’s second string in their opening match of the Leicestershire Combination season.

The visitors had taken a first half lead, but Cottesmore levelled after the break through Tom Atkins to pocket a point. They host Sileby Town Reserves this weekend.

Uppingham Town and Oakham United Reserves both shipped four goals in their Peterborough League Division One defeats at the weekend.

Town tumbled to a 4-0 defeat away at Long Sutton while Oakham lost 4-1 at Oundle Town despite a goal from Ewan Crawford.