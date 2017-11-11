Seven games unbeaten for Wakes; missed chance for Stones

Have your say

Bourne Town stretched their unbeaten run to seven games after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday.

The Wakes took just 23 seconds to break the deadlock in the United Counties League Division One clash at the Abbey Lawn when Adam Rothery put them ahead.

Despite Lutterworth getting back on level terms, Jack Humphries put the Wakes back in front again.

Rothery’s second goal of the game and another from Humphries put Bourne into a commanding position.

A late Lutterworth double gave the hosts a scare, but they held out and have now only been beaten once in the last eight league and cup games. They travel to face Harrowby United on Tuesday night.

Blackstones - in third spot - failed to make the most of second-placed Raunds losing after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by lowly Long Buckby.

Jack Bates had given Andy Lodge’s side a 13th minute lead, but the visitors levelled just the before half-hour mark to halt a three-match losing streak.