Tricky Vase test as Deeping look to improve record

Determined Deeping boss Michael Goode wants to turn around his side’s FA Vase record despite being handed a second successive away draw.

Rangers’ reward for Saturday’s 3-1 away victory at FC Bolsover is a tricky trip to Godmanchester Rovers in the second round.

Rovers play in the Premier Division of the Thurlow Nunn League – the same level of the non-league pyramid as Deeping – and are currently in seventh spot,

Goode said: “We played Godmanchester in pre-season but they have strengthened recently and picked up a few wins.

“At least it’s only 40 miles down the road and they are not totally unknown to us. Most of the teams in the second round are pretty decent, but our record in this competition over a couple of years has been poor.

“We played really well on Saturday and looked clinical in front of goal during the first half. We could have been 5-0 up before they scored. But we got the right approach and a response to the cup game at Holbeach United in midweek.”

Three goals in the latter stages of the first half ensured Deeping made smooth progress on Saturday.

Scott Coupland, David Burton-Jones and Scott Mooney grabbed the goals in 18 first half minutes to secure a 3-1 away win at Northern Counties East League Division One side FC Bolsover.

The strong swirling wind and a sloping pitch made the first round clash more of a game of attrition than one for the purists.

Deeping, playing down the slope in the first half, were quick to show.

Dan Flack’s curling free kick evaded the home defence and was narrowly missed by Burton-Jones at the far post while Tom Smith sent a good cross over the home defence for Coupland to stretch only for the ball to fall for home keeper Ryan Hopkins.

Home forward Josh Parfitt tried his luck from 30 yards only to see Danny Bircham tip away with a flying save at full stretch flying save.

The visitors were beginning to exert control though and a Burton-Jones pass allowed Coupland to progress into the box where he laid off for Henry Dunn to blast in an effort but Hopkins got his hands up to deflect over.

Bolsover’s Jack Weaver then threaded the ball through the Deeping defence for Parfitt to collect, but his run was halted by a good challenge by Jonny Clay.

Rangers made the breakthrough on 27 minutes when Mooney released Jason Kilbride down the left to advance into the box where squared to the free Coupland to slot home into the empty goal.

The home side’s Parfitt benefitted from Dunn’s misplaced pass but the blast was way over the bar.

Deeping doubled their lead on 43 minutes with a good team goal. Burton-Jones won the ball to feed Mooney whose touch split the home defence to allow Flack in behind to pull back for Burton-Jones to smash home.

With additional time being played Rangers made it three.

Coupland, on the halfway line, slipped the ball through the home players where Mooney collected and advanced into the box to shoot, Hopkins parried but Mooney was on hand to run the ball over the line.

The second half was a similar contest where Deeping rarely got out of second gear as they controlled proceedings.

They had the better of the chances that came as Smith’s good ball was touched by Mooney to Coupland. They exchanged passes to allow Coupland sight of goal but the touch only found Hopkins.

Hopkins thwarted Burton-Jones’ thrusting run into the home box by getting down well to push the ball away where Charlie Coulson arrived to drive high over the bar.

The home side tried to get a consolation as Hewitt struck a 30-yard free-kick straight at Bircham while at the other end Dunn benefitted as a bobble beat Reagan Edridge, but the Bolsover player recovered well to clear the ball with a good challenge.

The hosts got a consolation on 74 minutes as Montelle Kamara was free out wide and his low cross was touched home by Parfitt.

Rangers should have added to the tally from a breakaway led by Coupland as the ball fell for substitute Michael Simpson who smashed his shot against the crossbar.

The last chance saw Burton-Jones find Coulson on the corner of the box. He cut inside and a deliberate side-footed effort saw the ball hit the post and rebound to safety as Rangers comfortably progressed to the second round.

Deeping: Bircham, Flack, Smith, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Clay, Kilbride, Dunn (Waumsley 76), Mooney (Simpson 64), Coupland, Coulson. Subs not used: Schiavi, Marsden.

A last minute goal from Scott Mooney helped Deeping Rangers progress in the Hinchingbrooke Cup with a 3-2 victory at league rivals Sileby Rangers on Tuesdaynight.

Mooney’s last-gasp effort followed up an earlier brace from Scott Coupland which had given Rangers a two-goal advantage inside the opening 18 minutes of the match.

Sileby hit back though as two goals in a minute from Aaron Hinds and Ibrahim Akandi brought the scores level again at half-time.

Rangers had the better of the second period and twice hit the bar before Mooney’s late winner.

The two sides meet again on Saturday when Sileby visit the Haydon Whitham Stadium for a Premier Division clash.

This is followed on Tuesday night by a league trip to face Wisbech Town.

Rangers will be looking for a Premier Division double over the mid-table Fenmen after winning the home fixture 2-0 earlier in the season.