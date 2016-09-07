O’Donnell on target for a brace as Lions beat Sports

Sean O’Donnell hit a brace as Stamford Lions left Leverington Sports with all three points.

He netted in the 51st and 61st minutes as the Lions recorded a 3-1 victory at Church Road in the ChromaSport Peterborough and District Football League Premier Division.

Jack Travers made sure of victory with an 89th minute goal.

Scott Cubberley was on the scoresheet for the hosts, grabbing what turned out to be their consolation.

Stamford, currently seventh in the table, host third-placed Netherton in the President Premier Shield on Saturday (KO 1.30pm).

Joshua Russell scored four times as Ketton thrashed Thorney FC 9-1.

Connor Breakell netted a brace while James Cracknell, Sen Hood and substitute Andy Gray also got themselves on the scoresheet.

This result at Campbell Drive leaves Ketton second in the league standings, two points behind early pacesetters Moulton Harrox.

On Saturday, Ketton travel to the Snowden Playing Fields to face Premier League strugglers Crowland Town in the President Premier Shield (KO 1.30pm).

Uppingham claimed a vital victory when they narrowly defeated Stilton United on Saturday.

Rob Lawrie scored the only goal of the game at Todd’s Piece, but it secured three points for Uppingham and their second victory of the league campaign - a vast turnaround from the previous week’s 13-0 drubbing against Peterborough Sports Reserves.

This Saturday Uppingham are away at Deeping Rangers Reserves in the President Premier Shield (KO 1.30pm).

Meanwhile, Deeping Reserves sit in ninth following Saturday’s 2-1 win at Netherton in the Premier Division.

Antonio Dello-Russo and Connor Pilbeam were the matchwinners at The Grange.

They cancelled out Tom Randall’s goal.