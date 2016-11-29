Oakham are hit for six

Oakham United’s five-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt halt on Saturday, as the side went down 6-1 at Irchester United.

Gavin Cooke grabbed his side’s consolation.

But four goals from Ty Clark and a brace from Ryan Lovell - who was then sent off for two bookable offences - sealed their fate.

The result leaves Oakham seventh in the United Counties League Division One.

On Saturday Oakham will be looking to return to winning ways as they host second-placed Bugbrooke St Michael.

Oakham are one of three sides locked on 35 points and victory could see them steal a march on their rivals.