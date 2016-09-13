Oakham need extra time to secure Vase win

FA Vase

Gedling Miners Welfare 2

Oakham United 3

Oakham United will host Retford United in the FA Vase’s second qualifying round - following their 3-2 victory at Gedling Miners Welfare on Saturday.

With the scores locked at 2-2, extra time was needed to determine a winner, but it was Oakham who took their chance to secure victory in this first round qualifying match.

Daniel Jenkins, Richard Nelson and Alex Brockbank were United’s matchwinners.

This also meant that Oakham’s phenomenal start to the season has seen their unbeaten run stretched to 10 contests - two draws and eight victories.

Oakham remain top of the United Counties League Premier Division, level on 20 points with rivals Bugbrooke St Michaels - but with two games in hand and a superior goal difference of five.

They picked up a vital point last Wednesday against Whittlesey Athletic at Sterling Meadows, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

On Saturday United travel to Buckingham Town (KO 3pm).

This will be followed by Wednesday’s home match against Bourne Town (KO 7.45pm).

The Bucks sit in 11th with four wins and three defeats while the Wakes are 15th with just two wins and a draw to their name.

Oakham will host Retford in the FA Vase on Saturday, September 24.