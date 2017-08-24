Oakham’s fortunes are improving despite midweek defeat

Oakham United caretaker boss Kai Brownhill believes the Rutland club is heading in the right direction again.

Brownhill has taken temporary charge of the Lonsdale Meadow outfit following the sacking of Will Moody last week.

Oakham endured a difficult pre-season and then suffered back-to-back losses under Moody in their first two United Counties League Division One matches.

However, they defeated Huntingdon Town in Brownhill’s match at the helm on Saturday and were only narrowly beaten 1-0 at home by Harrowby United on Wednesday night.

The Arrows, who relegated from the Premier Division last season, dominated large parts of the game but it took a fortuitous goal with 17 minutes remaining to finally settle the contest.

And Brownhill believes the way his charges have acquited themselves in the past two games shows they’re heading in the right direction.

He said: “The club lost the first two games and conceded seven goals. We have just played two sides who were relegated from the Premier, conceded only two goals and gained three points.

“If we’re using that as a marker then we’re starting to turn things around, but we’ve got to make sure it doesn’t stop there and continue to turn the corner.

“The whole place was flat when I came in, but the players have shown a lot of effort, passion and commitment. We are beginning to grow.”

Oakham frustrated Harrowby for long periods on Wednesday night as the visitors saw a series of efforts go wide of the United goal.

It took 73 minutes for Harrowby to find a way through when a tantalising deep cross from Roberto Labbate to the back post was met by Luke Peberdy whose looping header crept in at the far post.

Harrowby were denied a second goal in the 80th minute when Sam Grouse’s deflected shot was superbly saved by Tom Bedford who, off balance, managed to turn the ball around his post.

Brownhill added: “The gulf was there for everyone to see because they have recruited really well.

“Our aim was to be competitive though and to see if we could bridge that gap and stay with them.

“They deserved the win on the balance of the game, but the manner of the winning goal was a bit heartbreaking.

Oakham, who have brought Stu Lambie back to the club from Peterborough Northern Star, travel to face struggling S&L Corby on Saturday. The Foundrymen have lost all four of their opening games.

This is followed on Wednesday night by a home match in the UCL KO Cup against Oadby Town (7.45ko).