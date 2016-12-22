Oakham skipper McDonald sees red in derby loss

Oakham United were punished for losing their skipper Eddie McDonald to an early red card in the UCL Division One derby on Wednesday night, losing 4-0 at home to Blackstones.

McDonald was dismissed after just 15 minutes in a foolish lunging tackle. Blackstones defender Jack Bates was using his strength to let the ball run out of play when McDonald flew in causing a melee between the two sides.

Action from Oakham v Blackstones in the UCL Division One. Photo: Alan Walters

It was always going to be a long night playing for 75 minutes a man down and the Tractor Boy’s resistance lasted until just before the break. Matt Cook swung in a corner to the front post and Jacob Smitheringale volleyed home.

Blackstones started strongly in the second half and Josh Russell soon doubled the score, racing onto Dalton Harris’ pass before beating Dan Swan in the Oakham net.

Oakham were given a lifeline when Richard Nelson won a penalty when he was fouled in the box. Ben Easson stepped up, hitting the ball hard down the middle, but Swan saved to take the wind out of the hosts’ sails at Sterling Meadows.

Blackstones ended the game as a contest soon after, Jack Smith netting his first goal for the club with a header from a pinpoint cross from Smitheringale.

Russell then scored his second of the night, beating the Oakham offside trap to race in and finish the scoring.

Oakham announced after the game that Will Moody has been appointed the new manager of the first team.

Oakham United : Dan Swan, Ben Easson (Nicky Young), Kris Kefford, Stewart Lambie, Ashley Chamberlain, Ricky Hailstone, Robbie Pearce (Euan Crawford), Eddie McDonald, Michael Nelson (Jamie Black), Richard Nelson, James North. SUBS Unused: Dan Jenkins and Cameron Sharp.

Blackstones: Lee Crockett, Matt Cook, Jack Bates, Cal Parker (Matt Simpson), Matt Porter, Jacob Smitheringale, Adam Piergianni, Dan French (Dalton Harris), Jack Smith (Tom Lancaster), Josh Russell, Steve Mastin. SUBS Unused: Joe Bates and Liam Buttery.

