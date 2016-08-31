Rangers hit the Wembley trail, but Gresley offer stern test

Deeping Rangers will get back on the road to Wembley on Saturday as they host Gresley in the FA Cup’s first qualifying round.

With the winners collecting £3,000 in prize money, as well as the chance to advance, Michael Goode’s side will be extra keen to book their place in the next round.

Rangers will be buoyed after collecting their first United Counties League Premier Division victory of the campaign at the weekend, beating Kirby Muxloe 4-1.

But Gresley - currently sixth in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South - will be no pushovers.

The Moatmen are curtrently unbeaten in all competitive matches so far this campaign, having recorded three wins and two stalemates in all competitions.

Kick off at the Hayden Whitham Stadium will be at 3pm.

Deeping will return to league action on Tuesday with another tough task - hosting early table-toppers Peterborough Sports.

Sports have won all four of their opening UCL Premier contests.

The hotshots have also netted 32 times in their opening seven matches in all competitions.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

Deeping Rangers recorded their first league win of the season with a 4-1 victory at Kirby Muxloe’s Ratby Lane home.

Scott Mooney had an effort disallowed for offside before they broke the deadlock on 40 minutes. Henry Dunn advanced from halfway to the edge of the box, his touch finding the advanced Tom Smith whose shot was spilled, allowing Scott Coupland to pounced and prod the ball into the net.

Deeping were celebrating a second goal on 48 minutes – Dan Schiavi’s free-kick was cleared back out to him with his second attempt flying to the far post, where Coupland was on hand to half volley past the dive of Mickey Turner.

Rangers were well in control and increased the lead on 56 minutes. Schiavi’s corner was driven to the far post where Callum Madigan saw his volley go through the defenders on the line to hit the net.

Kirby got a consolation on 73 minutes through Dan Agar, but Mooney restored Rangers’ three-goal advantage on 77 minutes.

Deeping: Stainsby, Flack, Smith, Avis, Hunnings, Madigan, Dunn, Coulson, Mooney, Coupland (Bird 70 mins), Schiavi (Vieira 70 mins). Sub not used: Mann.