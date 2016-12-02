Rangers hope it’s third time lucky against Kirby Muxloe

Deeping Rangers host Kirby Muxloe on Saturday, hoping to make it third time lucky.

The United Counties League Premier Division highfliers have been left twiddling their thumbs this week as their past two matches have fallen foul of the elements.

Saturday’s league contest at Rothwell Corinthians was postponed, with Tuesday night’s home fixture against Wisbech Town suffering the same fate.

Rangers - who sit third - are now hoping to continue piling the pressure on leaders Peterborough Sports and second-placed Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday when Muxloe arrive at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Deeping will hope momentum remains with them despite the two postponements, having not been beaten for 11 consecutive matches.

Struggling Kirby Muxloe sit one point above the drop zone in 20th, but they did record their fourth win of the campaign at home to Cogenhoe United on Saturday.

Kick off will be at 3pm.