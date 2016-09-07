Russell scores four in 9-1 thrashing

Joshua Russell scored four times as Ketton thrashed Thorney FC 9-1 in the ChromaSport Peterborough and District Football League Premier Division.

Connor Breakell netted a brace while James Cracknell, Sean Hood and substitute Andy Gray also got themselves on the scoresheet.

This result at Campbell Drive leaves Ketton second in the standings, two points behind early pacesetters Moulton Harrox.

On Saturday, Ketton travel to the Snowden Playing Fields to face Premier League strugglers Crowland Town in the President Premier Shield (KO 1.30pm).

Uppingham claimed a vital victory when they narrowly defeated Stilton United on Saturday.

Rob Lawrie scored the only goal of the game at Todd’s Piece, but it secured three points for Uppingham and their second victory of the league campaign - a vast turnaround from the previous week’s 13-0 drubbing against Peterborough Sports Reserves.

This Saturday Uppingham are away at Deeping Rangers Reserves in the President Premier Shield (KO 1.30pm).

Cottesmore Amateurs sit second-bottom of the Leicestershire Senior and Combinations League, still trying to pick up their first points of the season.

Saturday’s 6-1 home defeat to league leaders Lutterworth Town made it four straight defeats to the campaign.

Adam Wright scored Cottesmore’s consolation, but a Tendai Daire treble plus finishes from Kade Lewis (two) and Jordan Small settled the contest.

However, that consolation proved fruitful as Alexton and New Parks prop up the table by virtue of their inferior goal difference.

Cottesmore return to league action - and will be hoping for their first positive result - on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Ingles will be the guests at Rogues Park (KO 3pm).

Rutland Dead Rabbits kicked their season off with a draw at home to Stamford Bells on Saturday.

The away team started brightest, looking for ways to get in behind the Rabbits’ defence, but Gary Rix and James Farr were wise to it.

Bells struck first when and ball was swung in and was headed into the far corner.

Rabbits looked to respond quickly, Martin Owers solid and wise in the midfield, switching play.

Rabbits did even the score on the break after a Bells effort was thwarted by veteran Rich Kerr in goal, who found Joe McDonald in space.

McDonald ran from inside his own half, jinxing past players before cutting in the box and threading the ball into net.

Bells restored their lead when Simon Brown headed into his own net but Rabbits remained composed and pulled level when George Maxwell found Lack in space on the left, where he cut in past three players and fired home into the top corner.

Rabbits saw a late penalty saved.