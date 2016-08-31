Shield success for Oakham Reserves

Championship Shield

Riverside 2

Oakham United Reserves 3

Oakham United Reserves continued their good form and progressed to the second round of the Chairman Championship Shield, with a narrow victory over Riverside.

Despite having several regular players missing, Oakham went into this cup match positively.

After only eight minutes, they were ahead.

Debutant Matt O’Brien’s corner was met by the head of Danny Williams for his first goal of the season.

Riverside struck back within a few minutes when Sam Donohoe punished Oakham for not clearing a corner properly.

Oakham had to make a change midway through the half due to an injury to O’Brien.

Riverside took advantage of the disruption as Bradley Kemp raced past the defence, before drilling the ball past Andy Collin.

Five minutes after the break the scores were level, Craig Welbourn’s pinpoint cross met by the head of Rik Phoenix, who coolly nodded home from 10 yards out.

Less than 10 minutes after drawing level, Oakham took the lead.

Welbourn’s clever corner was helped on by Will Hanson and Nathan Arkle before Sam Wood poked the ball home.

Assistant Manager Dave Grieve said: “It was a solid performance and the lads are happy to progress, but there are still a couple of areas that we can improve on.

“The guys did very well to not let their heads go down after going behind - we didn’t go behind very often last season, but we’ve been behind in nearly all of our games so far this season and everyone has been learning quickly and they’ve dug in and pulled each other out of the mire every time.”

OAKHAM: Collin, Welbourn, Arkle, Wood, Crawford (Grieve), Wood, O’Brien (Smith), West (Simpson), Williams, Hanson, Phoenix.